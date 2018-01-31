Are Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Friends? The Two Have An "Amazing" Bond
Honestly, it would make a lot of sense if Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have a great friendship. Think about it. Both women married into royalty and lived – for all intents and purposes – very "normal" lives before meeting their respective princes. I bet Middleton is loving having someone else to gossip with when the Queen gets all huffy and puffy. (I don't know, I assume queens do that.) TBH, it's great to hear reports that Markle and Middleton have an awesome bond. Royal girl power, AMIRIGHT?
E! News is calling Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle the new "fab four," and I love that. For years, Harry was marked as the third wheel when he would step out with William and Middleton. Plus, Middleton carried the brunt of public scrutiny and gossip as the outsider who married into the family. In fact, she's probably the only person on the whole planet who knows what it feels like to be Markle right now.
Even though Markle's made it clear she's up for the challenge, I imagine there are a lot of details that come with marrying a royal family member she didn't see coming. The most obvious change looks like the sheer lack of privacy and endless, piling amount of social expectations. Luckily, Markle is used to being in front of the camera, thanks to her previous acting career. Middleton, however, was much less accustomed to fame at the time of her marriage. ss
E! News claims Middleton and Harry have a great relationship, and that she's even given Harry dating advice in the past. She was also the first person he introduced Markle to, even before his own brother. A source told E! Markle and Middleton met in January of 2017 and it, "went very well. Kate was delighted to finally get to meet the woman that had Harry smiling so much."
Prince Harry recounted introducing Markle to his brother and sister-in-law in his and Markle's first interview as an engaged couple. He told BBC,
Another source says Middleton has been careful to not overwhelm Markle with advice, and is more there for her as a support system while she navigates this new world. The insider said, "...very early on she [Middleton] made it clear that should Meghan ever need something, or just want to chat, she shouldn't hesitate to get in touch."
They added,
A palace insider also spoke about how the family is working together to make Markle's transition smooth for everyone. The insider said,
Man. The idea of Markle and Middleton having afternoon tea after their royal blowouts and mani-pedis sounds like a dream. I'm sure that's how their day-to-day life looks, right?
