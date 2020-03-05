This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind. In the real world, "I do" is a weighty statement — one that not only affects your legal rights but also your responsibilities. The question is, do those vows hold the same significance on a reality TV show like Love is Blind? Given that two couples got married in the finale, that’s what many fans are currently wondering: Are Love Is Blind weddings legally binding or just for show?

It’s a valid question. After all, the contestants' journey to love was hardly conventional. They got to know each other from the privacy of their individual “pods” with a wall separating them from their dates, then got engaged sight unseen. They went on a honeymoon-style vacation to Mexico before the big day, then moved in together and met each other’s families — all within about a month. So, given that the circumstances surrounding these romances don't exactly resemble typical dating trajectories IRL, it makes sense why many fans can't figure out whether their marriages are legit.

Allow me to finally put your mind at ease, fam: You can officially toast to Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — because Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen confirmed to Bustle that their marriages are legally binding. Atlanta's Fulton County Court's records show that Barnett and Pike got married on Nov. 13, 2018, while Speed and Hamilton officially became husband and wife on Nov. 18, 2018, according to a TMZ report.

Netflix

"That's the part that was so scary for me," Speed told Refinery29 in mid-February. "This is a real, legally binding marriage. This is not for TV. This is our life."

For his part, Hamilton can't stop beaming about the fact that he's Speed's legal spouse. In fact, he told Refinery29 that he has their marriage license framed in his office for everyone to see. How adorbs is that? I'm not squealing, you're squealing.

It turns out that there are lots of unusual aspects around how these weddings went down, however. Production foots the bill for the weddings – up to a certain amount, that is — and the contestants didn’t get to choose the venue. Not to mention, while most engaged couples take months or even years to plan their wedding, those on Love is Blind had less than a month to figure out all the details, like picking out rings, finding a dress and a suit/tux, and choosing the flowers, as well as the attire for the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Netflix

BTW, in case you were wondering, those two legit Love is Blind marriages seem to be rock solid a year and a half after the couples said "I do." Even though the weddings were real, Pike and Barnett told Oprah Magazine that they're planning a second ceremony to celebrate their nuptials all over again. While Pike notes that their original wedding was a "huge stepping stone" and will always have a special place in her heart, it seems she's looking forward to taking her time and enjoying the whole experience this time, without the uncertainty at the altar or the tight deadline.

"I still want to do the bridal showers and the bachelorette parties — all the traditional Southern stuff that we skipped over and rushed through," she told Oprah Magazine.

Don't worry — Speed and Hamilton are still going strong as of today, too. They even adopted a fur baby together, an Airedale Terrier puppy. A quick aside: I'd like to take this opportunity to note that my new life goal is to be adopted into the Hamilton fam.

"Each day, we fall more and more in love with each other," she said in an Oprah Magazine interview, and added: "We're still learning things about each other."

So, Love is Blind fans can finally rest assured that their favorite couples' marriages are real. Congrats again to these brave contestants who put their hearts on the line, and who not only proved that love is blind, but that an unconventional reality TV romance can actually lead to a lifelong commitment.