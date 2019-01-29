OK, wow. I've seen some unexpected Hollywood couples, but this one might take the cake. It's as if the universe put a bunch of celebrity names in a hat, shook it around, and pulled out two random hot people who just happen to be Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell. Rumors are circulating about the singer and supermodel since they recently began popping up on each other's social media feeds and were caught on what appeared to be a "date night" out. Are Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell dating, like, officially? Neither has made any official statements, but they aren't denying anything, either. Elite Daily reached out to both Payne and Campbell's team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Payne, 25, shares a son with British singer Cheryl Cole, 35, whom he recently broke up with in July 2018. Six months later, it looks like the former 1D member is ready to move on with another woman. Campbell, 48 (who is 23 years Payne's senior) is arguably one of the most famous supermodels out there and has built a career out of fashion and confidence. While some people might be intimated by her resumé and supermodel-icon status, Payne seems to be all about it.

On Monday, Jan. 28, The Daily Star caught Payne and Campbell sneaking in and out of London's O2 Arena where they watched Nigerian singer Davido perform. According to eyewitnesses, they were careful to enter and exit via a back door and did not take any pictures together. One source explained, "Liam and Naomi were keen to keep a low profile. They entered and exited the arena via the back door and were quickly whisked up to a VIP suite on Level 3." Additionally, the eyewitness explained,

Naomi was more than happy to pose for official pictures inside the venue but didn't have a single one with Liam. After the show they left together in the back of a blacked-out green Range Rover and Liam was seen putting his arm around Naomi's waist.

Well, well, well. What do we have here?

In doing a little more research, it looks like the two haven't shied away from publicly flirting. Both Payne and Campbell have left cheeky comments on each other's Instagrams, like, in plain sight, for all the world to see.

Campbell recently posted a sultry selfie which seemed to catch Payne's attention. He commented, "Perfection in a person... don't give me those eyes."

Instagram/Naomi Campbell

OK, Liam.

Campbell returned the favor when she left her own flirtatious comment on one of Payne's smoldering pics. Campbell chose a photo of Payne, shirtless, gazing at himself in the mirror. She wrote, "Beautiful sole," to which he responded, "@naomi takes one to know one."

They're also really liberal with the lovey-dovey emojis. Just sayin'.

Instagram/Liam Payne

Who knows if this duo is actually dating? Maybe they're just flirty friends? Then again, maybe it's exactly what it looks like and they're totally a thing. For now, it's simply fascinating to observe from afar.