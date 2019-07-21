Kylie Jenner may have a new BFF. If you've been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners, it may surprise you that Kylie has reportedly gotten close with someone who was part of a lot of drama for the family: Sofia Richie. So, are Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie friends? A reported update on their relationship explains a lot.

Sofia Richie entered the Kardashianverse in May 2017, when rumors first started circulating about a romantic relationship between her and Scott Disick, who had split with longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian two years prior. According to People, Disick and Richie became "Instagram official" in September 2017 when Disick posted several photos of the two cuddling up and a photo of a dessert that had a congratulations message for them written out in chocolate, presumably congratulating the two for officially becoming a couple. There were reports Kardashian was upset with Disick introducing Richie to the kids before telling her. Elite Daily previously reached out to Richie, Disick, and Kardashian at the time for comment on the new romance and reports of discord, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to US Weekly, any reported Richie-Disick-Kardashian drama that resulted from Richie dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex previously prevented Richie and Jenner from getting too close, but a source shared with mag, "Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again." Considering Kardashian has even vacationed with Disick and Richie, I think it's safe to say there's no bad blood between this modern family.

The source also shared that Jenner and Richie have "bonded a lot throughout the years," because they've "always in the same circle and are very close in age" (Jenner is 21, and Richie is 20). The source continued, "They’ve always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people." According to the source, their bond has "strengthened exponentially" since the drama died down and Richie was able to smooth things over with Kardashian.

To demonstrate their friendship online and show what kinds of things they've been up to, Richie posted a photo of Jenner on her Instagram on July 16. In the photo, the two are posed wearing black swimsuits in front of some greenery with the location tag showing Turks and Caicos Islands. In the comments, Jenner wrote, "[Y]ou're a baddie." Richie posted another photo with her, Jenner, Yris Palmer, and Anastasia Karanikolaou, in which they are all wearing matching pink dresses. It was tagged with "Kylieskin x Talentless," Jenner's skincare brand and Disick's clothing and lifestyle brand, respectively. The caption read, "When my favorite people come together and make magic."

However, their friendship goes beyond social media. The photo Richie posted on her Instagram was from Jenner's girls' trip to Turks and Caicos on July 14, where Jenner gathered some of her closest friends, her BF and father of her daughter, Travis Scott, and her daughter Stormi to celebrate Kylie Skin. The fact that Richie was part of that close and intimate trip shows that the two are definitely close and whatever drama or bitterness may have existed in the past definitely isn't on their minds anymore.

Some are speculating that Richie and Jenner are on their way to becoming BFFs. It might be pretty good timing for Jenner, seeing as she and former BFF Jordyn Woods recently parted ways.

BFFs or not, it's clear that Jenner and Richie have a great time together. Hopefully their friendship is a step in the right direction for everyone.