Big news, people! Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone from Bachelor In Paradise may be expecting their first child. Well, maybe. Actually, to be honest, I have no idea whether or not they are because they're being extremely confusing about the matter, and I quite simply cannot figure it out. You see, Nielson and Randone's 'Bachelor In Paradise' pregnancy "joke" has really left fans questioning whether or not they're actually expecting a little one.

It all happened when the duo talked to their fans during an Instagram Live video that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 2. During the chat, Us Weekly reports that the pair told their fans to expect "exciting" things from them in the new year. While Nielson, 31, remained coy about what, exactly, these exciting things are, Randone, also 31, might have spilled the beans.

“She’s pregnant! I’m going to be a dad! So excited,” Randone reportedly exclaimed. Then, Us Weekly reports that Nielson instructed their viewers, "Pretend like you guys didn’t hear that,” because they were actually supposed to make the announcement during the premiere of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, airing Monday, Jan. 7.

OK, so, at this point, you would think it would be safe to assume that the two were, in fact, expecting their first child together. But this is where things started to get confusing.

As soon as fans started congratulating the duo about the news, Us Weekly reports that Randone and Nielson started making jokes about having twins and already having names picked for said twins. Then they reportedly ended the chat without answering any questions. Yeah. I'm just as confused as you are.

Then to clear things up but also to ultimately just confuse me even more, they reportedly came back with another Instagram Live chat in which Us Weekly reports they attempted to "set the record straight." In the video they reportedly admitted that they were "just kidding" about the whole being pregnant thing. Haha?

What could their reasoning be for the joke, you ask? The night before they went live on Instagram they were reportedly watching the movie Baby Mama starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. So babies were obviously on the mind. Duh! How could we ever have not guessed that this was all inspired by a baby-centric comedy?!

So, are they pregnant? To be quite honest, at this point, I have no freaking idea. Maybe they said they were joking to throw people off before Monday's premier of The Bachelor. Maybe they're actually joking. Who knows?

But, if they are joking, it's important to note that they are totally and completely in the wrong. Pregnancy is not something to joke about, especially when so many people struggle to conceive. In fact, Bachelor Nation stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, got a lot of flack for pretending to be pregnant as an April Fool's Day joke last year.

Jokes about being pregnant are, first and foremost, just not that funny. But, more importantly, totally and completely insensitive to people who are dealing with infertility.

Only time will tell what the deal really is with Nielson and Randone.