Colton's Favorite 'Bachelor' Entrance Took Night One To A New, Royal Level

There are still a few days until Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7, but Colton Underwood is already revealing some of his favorite moments of the three-hour premiere episode. On the morning of Jan. 2, Colton appeared on Good Morning America to dish on some memorable moments, including some stand-out entrances from the ladies. Colton's favorite Bachelor entrance of the night had a little bit of a royal touch: One woman arrived in a full horse and carriage, and even completed her Cinderella moment with a glass slipper. Colton didn't reveal whether or not the slipper fit, but he sure did seem impressed with her commitment to creating her own fairy tale.

Colton said that the 30 women in his season pulled out all the stops to get his attention with their entrances, with one woman even dressing up in a sloth costume. It doesn't sound like the most romantic of style choices, but it's for sure buzz-worthy. Another contestant also apparently took a less romantic but more memorable tactic for her entrance by showing up in a police car. Pulling up in a police car might not be everyone's idea of a fairy tale, but for every Cinderella carriage, there's got to be a cop car. Check out the clip of Colton giving some sneak peek details below.

Good Morning America on YouTube

Colton had his own experience making a memorable entrance when he was a contestant during Season 14 of The Bachelorette. For his limo entrance, he showed up to greet Becca Kufrin with two giant confetti poppers, and he delivered the deliciously cheesy line: "I figured we'd celebrate you being the Bachelorette, and we'd get this thing poppin'." But, even with the fun confetti blast that came along with that line, Colton wasn't successful in winning Becca over. Honestly, the cheesiness of his entrance may have played a role in that, in hindsight.

Here's hoping the women of Season 23 do a little better with their entrances. With a horse-drawn carriage in the mix, it sounds like they probably will.

Of course, it wouldn't be Colton's season of The Bachelor without some mention of his virginity. While on GMA, Colton shared a clip of his first exchange with one contestant, who right off the bat jumped to asking Colton why he's chosen to remain a virgin at age 26. He said, "She came out swinging. We just sat down, and immediately that was her question." He seemed a little shaken from the question, but chances are this is far from the last time Colton will have to address his virginity as he promotes this upcoming season.

But the good news is that Colton says he welcomes the fact that the women in his season don't hold anything back. He said, "That's what I want out of a relationship. I want to be challenged. I like that." Based on Colton's emotional freak-outs in the past, I'm guessing he won't be welcoming absolutely every challenge in this season of The Bachelor, but only time will tell.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.