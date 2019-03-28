Life is fascinating in the Kimye camp. As one of today's most popular and certainly most accessible power couples, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a hard time making any personal decisions without the public knowing about it. So, when West triumphantly announced he would be moving back to his hometown Chicago, people were confused. Kardashian's whole life, family, and career seem to swirl out of Los Angeles. The relocation rumors resurfaced thanks to the release of a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer leaving fans wondering: Are Kim and Kanye still moving to Chicago? A new report suggests they might have had a change of heart. Elite Daily has reached out to Kardashian and West's team for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

West first announced his plans to move to Chicago in September 2018. He was attending OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper, when he stated, "I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago, and I'm never leaving again."

Uh, you wanna run that by Kim K, Ye?

At the time, a source told People magazine Kardashian wasn't too concerned and didn't really believe him. (Let's be real, this isn't the first time West has made grandiose comments without any follow through. #Kanye2020.) At the time, an insider told the publication, “Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” adding, "Next week, something else might make him happier."

It turns out that panned out to be true. In recent weeks, West has doubled-down on the Sunday services he's been hosting around the LA area. They usually involve a large choir singing a combination of West's own music and gospel tunes and are regularly documented on Kardashian's Instagram account. Another source told People, "Kanye is excited about being in L.A. now since he has his spiritual service every Sunday,” adding, “he seems happy in L.A.”

Well, that's good, because it looks like Kardashian would have had a real problem should West have taken the Chicago-move seriously. In the new KUWTK trailer, she is heard saying, "moving to Chicago might be my breaking point," which is totally fair.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Right now, the explosive duo is expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. According to the source, Kim's priority is keeping her kids in Los Angeles, especially now that North is in school.

"She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great," the insider explained. "Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her."

All totally fair. Selfishly, if Kim and Kanye moved to Chicago I feel like it might disrupt the KUWTK filming flow, too. And lord knows I need my Kris Jenner fix!

When it comes to this couple, I'll believe everything when I see it.