Are Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Dating? 7 Clues They're A Couple
2020 has left me with a lot of questions. Are "murder hornets" an actual threat? Are those UFO videos released by the Pentagon legit? And perhaps the most pressing question of all: Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly a thing? Ever since the model and the NBA star were reportedly spotted together at an Arizona City rest stop in April 2020, fans have been on the lookout for clues Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dating, and IMO, there's been a lot of them. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Jenner and Booker about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)
Though a source for TMZ Sports reportedly claimed Jenner and Booker are "just friends" in April, it's worth mentioning that — prior to their April road trip — the two hadn't been photographed together since May 2018, when they appeared to be a double date with Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods (who was with Booker at the time) and Jenner's on-and-off-again ex Ben Simmons. (#Awkward.) But from their IG flirting with strawberry emojis to hot-and-heavy canoodling on the beach, Jenner and Booker def seem like more than friends to me, and I've gathered substantial evidence to present my case.
They Reportedly Road-Tripped In April
Dating rumors began on April 29, when TMZ Sports released footage of Jenner and Booker reportedly road-tripping from Los Angeles to Sedona, Arizona. Though witnesses who spotted the pair at a rest stop near Arizona City claimed the two of them "looked like a couple," other TMZ sources insisted Booker and Jenner are simply in the same "small social circle." That same day, Booker's ex, Woods, seemingly threw shade in a since-deleted tweet, which read, "haha good morning" followed by three trash can emojis.
Though Jenner never directly addressed the road trip or the relationship rumors, she did make it clear she wasn't interested in the opinion of haters. After trolls joked about NBA players "passing" Jenner around (referring to the fact Jenner used to date basketball player Simmons) the model took to Twitter to deliver this epic clapback: "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch."
Jenner Reportedly Picked Booker Up From The Airport In May
Just about a month after Jenner and Booker were caught on their reported road trip, the two were spotted together a second time. On May 25, which was Memorial Day, Jenner was reportedly seen picking Booker up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. E! News even published a photo of the maybe-couple riding side-by-side in Jenner's Mercedes G-Wagon.
A Source Reportedly Claimed They're "Hooking Up" In June
On June 3, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Jenner and Booker were "hooking up," but their relationship "wasn't serious." The source later added, "She's talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy."
They Seemingly Went On 2 Trips Together In June & July
On July 13, Booker shared pictures of himself hiking at Red Rock State Park and Slide Rock State Park in Sedona (which is where he and Jenner were reportedly seen road-tripping back in April). Five days later, Jenner posted a few pics of herself hiking in what looked like a very similar location with the caption, "not earth 📍few weeks ago." Her post from July 5 seems to show pictures from the same trip.
It also seems to me like Jenner's pics from her June 29 IG post and Booker's pics from his July 8 IG post were taken in the same mountainous location. And if I'm not mistaken, isn't that Jenner's Doberman Pinscher in Booker's last pic from July 8? Just saying...
They Got *Berry* Flirty On Instagram On Aug. 10
On Aug. 10, Jenner posted a Boomerang selfie, which she captioned with a single strawberry emoji. Soon after, Booker slid into her comments section to write, "I like strawberries," which she replied to with four strawberry emojis. Oh?
They Reportedly Had Dinner On Aug. 15
Five days after their berry cute IG flirtation (and one day after Booker's basketball team, The Phoenix Suns, was eliminated during the NBA playoffs in Orlando), Jenner and Booker were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, where they were joined for dinner by Jenner's sister, Kylie.
They Reportedly Showed PDA On Aug. 19
Jenner and Booker seemingly eliminated any doubt about their relationship status during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 19. While chilling on the beach, the two reportedly engaged in major PDA, and The Sun published some steamy pics of the maybe-couple in action.
Jenner and Booker have yet to comment on their relationship status themselves, but I have a feeling it's just a matter of time before these two are IG official.