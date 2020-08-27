2020 has left me with a lot of questions. Are "murder hornets" an actual threat? Are those UFO videos released by the Pentagon legit? And perhaps the most pressing question of all: Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker secretly a thing? Ever since the model and the NBA star were reportedly spotted together at an Arizona City rest stop in April 2020, fans have been on the lookout for clues Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dating, and IMO, there's been a lot of them. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Jenner and Booker about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back.)

Though a source for TMZ Sports reportedly claimed Jenner and Booker are "just friends" in April, it's worth mentioning that — prior to their April road trip — the two hadn't been photographed together since May 2018, when they appeared to be a double date with Jenner's former friend Jordyn Woods (who was with Booker at the time) and Jenner's on-and-off-again ex Ben Simmons. (#Awkward.) But from their IG flirting with strawberry emojis to hot-and-heavy canoodling on the beach, Jenner and Booker def seem like more than friends to me, and I've gathered substantial evidence to present my case.

Jenner Reportedly Picked Booker Up From The Airport In May Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Just about a month after Jenner and Booker were caught on their reported road trip, the two were spotted together a second time. On May 25, which was Memorial Day, Jenner was reportedly seen picking Booker up from the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. E! News even published a photo of the maybe-couple riding side-by-side in Jenner's Mercedes G-Wagon.

A Source Reportedly Claimed They're "Hooking Up" In June Aaron Chown - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images On June 3, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Jenner and Booker were "hooking up," but their relationship "wasn't serious." The source later added, "She's talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy."

They Got *Berry* Flirty On Instagram On Aug. 10 On Aug. 10, Jenner posted a Boomerang selfie, which she captioned with a single strawberry emoji. Soon after, Booker slid into her comments section to write, "I like strawberries," which she replied to with four strawberry emojis. Oh?

They Reportedly Had Dinner On Aug. 15 Alika Jenner/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Five days after their berry cute IG flirtation (and one day after Booker's basketball team, The Phoenix Suns, was eliminated during the NBA playoffs in Orlando), Jenner and Booker were spotted at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, where they were joined for dinner by Jenner's sister, Kylie.