When it comes to drama, few people know what it means quite like the Hos. The Vietnamese-American family is the focal point of HBO Max's House of Ho — a Kardashian-style series with it's own tales of success, downfall, and tangled relationships. Judy, one of the stars, was grappling with her divorce in Season 1, and the first installment ended with her getting engaged to a new man. Now, fans are wondering if Judy and Nate are still together. House Of Ho Season 1 left things up in the air.

The new Crazy Rich Asians-inspired reality show dropped to HBO Max on Dec. 10, just three months after the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their long-running series was coming to an end. Just like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, House of Ho follows an opulently wealthy, intergenerational family whose lives seem to intercross in the most dramatic ways possible.

The difference, however, is the Ho family is headed by Houston banker and real estate mogul Binh Ho. He, along with his wife, Hue Ho, are Vietnamese immigrants and practice a culturally traditional, patriarchal family structure. The series showcases the triumphs and tribulations the Hos face in the modern world with their first-generation children, Washington, Reagan, and of course, Judy.

HBO Max

Warning: Light spoilers for Season 1 of House Of Ho follow. Leading up to the premiere of House Of Ho, is was unclear whether or not Judy was in a relationship. The mom of three — as well as the rest of her close-knit family — was still coming to terms with her marriage ending. Throughout Season 1, she begins dating and eventually falls in love with Dr. Nate Nguyen. The season ended with Nate proposing. The couple put things on hold, however, which made fans wonder whether or not they were still getting married.

Thankfully, viewers can relax. On Dec. 21 Judy told Hollywood Life their relationship is as strong as ever, but they're trying not to rush things for the sake of her family. “We’re still trying to take it slow so my parents can get to know him better, spend a little bit more time with him, and know that he has good intentions," she said. “My dad has really enjoyed his time with him. I think my dad’s on board at this point,” Judy revealed.

It looks like things have come a long way not only for Judy, but the entire Ho family as well. Hopefully HBO Max will order a Season 2 so fans can see what's next for the happy couple.

House of Ho Season 1 is on HBO Max now.