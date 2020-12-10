Keeping Up with the Kardashians may be coming to an end, but there's an opulent new family ready to take over reality TV. HBO Max's new series House of Ho is being billed as a combination of the Kardashians' dishy family drama and the over-the-top luxury of Crazy Rich Asians, so it's definitely a must-watch for anyone who revels in the lifestyles of the mega-wealthy. But before you jump into the show, you're probably wondering just who the Ho family from House of Ho is. Here's everything you need to know about the new faces of reality TV:

The Hos are a Vietnamese-American family of multi-millionaires who live in Houston, Texas. At the head of the family are married couple Binh and Hue, who came to America as refugees in the '70s and built a banking and investment empire that is now worth millions. However, their traditional values create conflict with their adult children: Washington, Judy, and Reagan (who reportedly doesn't appear in the show).

As the eldest son, Washington is in line to take over the family's financial empire, but his parents have trouble taking him seriously due to his party-boy antics. Similarly, they apparently view Judy as a disappointment following her divorce.

Rounding out the family is Washington's wife Lesley, who feels the pressure of having to reform her husband for the Ho family, and Binh's fun-loving younger sister, known affectionately as Aunt Tina. The trailer sheds some light on the unexpectedly dark aspects of the new show, as Judy bemoans the pressure of being in her family.

HBO Max's full synopsis of House of Ho provides more details about what fans can expect:

Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who’ve built a multimillion-dollar empire. In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents’ impossible expectations. Along with Washington’s wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags.

House of Ho's first season consists of eight half-hour episodes chronicling the family's lives during the 2019 holiday season. The series premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 10.