Well, my pop culture-lovin' pals, after what feels like years of waiting, it looks like the Oscars have finally come. Some of you are most likely sitting on the edge of your seat, waiting to find out who will win Best Picture, many are probably keeping an eye out for the greatest red carpet outfit, and a few — like myself — are really just paying attention in hopes of catching a glimpse of everyone's favorite celebrity couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. So if you're wondering: Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at the 2019 Oscars? It seems like you're not the only one.

Krasinki and Blunt were not on the red carpet and honestly, I'm upset. The A Quiet Place stars were nowhere in sight, and though neither Blunt nor Krasinski were nominated for any individual awards, their arrival was anticipated. Their shared project, A Quiet Place, as well as Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns are up for a collective four Oscars, so I had really hoped to see them on the red carpet. Regardless, they've already snagged my own personal award of Cutest Couple on the 2019 Awards Season Red Carpet... so I guess it's fine.

Blunt and Krasinski would have looked like the ultimate power couple on Oscars night... especially you recall a few weeks back, when they took those adorable photos at the 2019 Golden Globes. Each and every one of them were totally and utterly jaw-dropping, and their pics tonight probably would have been comparable.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Krasinski and Blunt's body language was totally SAG Awards a few weeks back, and I'm guessing it would have been similar tonight. Their body language said absolutely everything. Krasinski was nuzzled against Blunt all night long, never leaving her side. They were joking around non-stop, and their natural intimacy was so clear. TBH, they were 100 percent relationship goals, and their vibe was unbeatable. And tonight, the two lovers are interacting exactly the same way, showing off their never-ending affection for each other. Remember when Blunt's acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in A Quiet Place almost made Krasinski shed a few tears? Yeah, these two are for sure a couple to love.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Usually, when couples coordinate their outfits, I have to admit I get a little grossed out. But a few weeks ago at the 2019 Writers Guild Awards, Blunt and Krasinski wore matching tuxes, and TBH, they came in looking hot, hot, hot. The The Office actor was nominated for co-writing the original screenplay for A Quiet Place, and even though he ultimately lost to Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, attendees couldn't stop talking about his adorable matching outfit with his wife. The two of them rocked blazers, bowties, and black trouser pants, so it goes without saying that matching couple outfits can sometimes — in fact — look super cool.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the Oscars red carpet was short of on Blunt-Krasinski duo, fingers crossed that they show up at the show, especially since A Quiet Place is up for one Oscar for Sound Editing, and Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns is up for three Academy Awards for Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. Fingers crossed these two pull a fast one and pop in their seats for the show!