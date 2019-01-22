When Mary Poppins Returns first opened in Los Angeles ahead of the worldwide release in December, reviewers were bullish about the film's chances at the Oscars. There was talk of this being Disney's first live-action Best Picture nominee since, well, Mary Poppins, back in 1964. But sadly, none of those hopes materialized. Mary Poppins Returns did land a few nominations this year, four in all, but none but Best Song were in high profile categories. These tweets about Emily Blunt's 2019 Oscar snub show fans would have awarded the film a few more had they had their way.

First, the good news. Mary Poppins Returns did land four nominations this year. The most high profile is the nomination for Original Song, which was for the Blunt-sung number "The Place Where Lost Things Go." This is good news for fans because the Original Song nominees are traditionally performed as part of the ceremony, though it remains to be seen if Blunt herself will sing it or if it is given to a professional vocalist.

Along with Original Song, Mary Poppins Returns also landed an Original Score nomination, as well as nods for Production Design and Costume Design. Sadly, those latter two may not even be shown during the broadcast. (The design elements this year are supposedly being awards during commercial breaks.)

But what pissed fans off the most were the lack of nominations for Blunt for Best Actress this year.

And she wasn't just snubbed for Poppins either. Blunt put in quite a performance in A Quiet Place, a film that got all but overlooked by the Oscar nominations. In fact, John Krasinski's film only landed one nomination, despite the early buzz it could follow in Get Out's footsteps to a Best Picture nod.

Ironically, it was for Sound Editing.

But the truth is, Get Out's Oscar nod last year was a bit of a fluke, in an odd year where genre films snuck in left and right. I mean, for heaven's sake, The Shape of Water, a science fiction fantasy romance film if I ever saw one, took home Best Picture. Last year was just a strange year. The Oscars don't typically reward genre films, only giving a nod or two towards them in the expanded Best Picture nominations category, with no expectations they will win.

Disney got one: Black Panther. They couldn't push for a second with Mary Poppins Returns, especially with two other musical-based films (A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody) sucking up all the oxygen.

In the end, this meant everyone from Mary Poppins Returns wound up in the snub pile. Not even Lin-Manuel Miranda, who at least landed a couple of Best Actor nods (at the Golden Globes and the Satellite Awards) could pull up an Oscar nomination, either for his role or for the genuinely amazing "Trip A Little Light Fantastic" number.

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.