Over a week after they announced their split, fans are wondering whether or not Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting back together. According to a source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on April 26, Rodriguez is apparently hoping to win his ex back. “A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly. “He is willing to do anything to make it work.”

The source's reported intel on Rodriguez comes after the retired baseball player and his pop star ex were apparently spotted grabbing a bite together at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on April 23. Fun fact about the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles? It was apparently where the exes shared their first date in 2017.

“A-Rod flew to L.A. on Thursday night to see her,” the Us Weekly source reportedly said of Rodriguez's reported lunch with Lopez. “J. Lo still doesn’t trust A-Rod all the way. She’s very skeptical, but she heard him out because she still has a lot of love for him.”

The source reportedly went on to say that Rodriguez "is determined to win her back," though Lopez is apparently "not convinced yet" that a reunion is a great idea.

ICYMI: Lopez and Rodriguez formally announced they were parting ways by making a joint statement to TODAY on April 15. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect or them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The split came after rumors Rodriguez may have cheated on Lopez with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy dominated headlines. But, according to a source who reportedly spoke to People on April 21, Lopez's issues with Rodriguez were apparently not completely tied to the infidelity rumors. "She has been pretty miserable and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex," the source reportedly told People. Another source reportedly added, "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day."

The rumors apparently only made their pre-existing issues worse. "Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter," a person who People described as a "music source" reportedly explained. "She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."

If they do get back together, here's to hoping they're able to work through their reported issues.