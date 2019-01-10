Real talk, Bachelor Nation: I have not been OK since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth confirmed their split on Nov. 2 2018, and neither have you. But it seems our favorite Canadian goofball may be over it — thanks to a certain fellow Bachelorette alum. If you happened to spot some of her flirty Instagram comments lately, you may be wondering, are Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe dating? Good news if you're already trying to come up with their celeb supercouple name: They're definitely going to be getting a one-on-one date in the near future. (Elite Daily has reached out to both Tartick and Bristowe's teams for comment, but didn't hear back by time of publication.)

At the premiere of the new season of The Bachelor featuring Colton Underwood earlier this week, Bristowe and Tartick both helped to host the live viewing party (from separate locations). And hours after the party, Tartick revealed to Entertainment Tonight that while participating in an episode of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, he asked her out, and Bristowe said: “I’m all in.” (Keep an ear out for the next episode, as the full interaction was recorded.) Fans who have been shipping this duo ever since spotting their flirtatious IG exchanges are no doubt thrilled at this new development. And thankfully, it sounds like the Buffalo native can appreciate Bristowe’s spunky personality — in fact, an inside source told E! News that he’s developed a crush on Bristowe.

“She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor,” Tartick told ET. “She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

While chatting on her podcast, the duo realized that they were both going to be in Denver at the same time. Then true to her bold and brazen form — which, TBH is what we love about her — Bristowe reportedly put Tartick on the spot and playfully asked him whether he was going to make a move.

"You're making me blush over here Kaitlyn," he replied, according to E! News.

Once she agreed to go out with him, she warned him by saying, "Don't f*ck it up,” according to Cosmopolitan. Fortunately, it seems Tartick has grand plans to impress her. According to ET, Tartick will be taking Bristowe out to dinner, and noting that they’re both wine lovers, he revealed plans to carefully select a restaurant for them to share a romantic meal.

This is the first news we’ve heard about Bristowe dating again since her split from Booth, who she’d been engaged to for three years. Meanwhile, Tartick was a finalist on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, and many fans were disappointed (or downright devastated) that he wasn’t selected to be the next Bachelor. ICYMI: Tartick made it to the final three, and was eliminated in Thailand when Kufrin revealed she had stronger feelings for the other contestants. Also, Kufrin forgot his name on their first date (Woof, I know. I can’t make this stuff up).

While Bristowe and Tartick have obviously both had their fair share of heartache this past year, it seems they may be getting right back in the saddle — and with fellow Bachelor Nation alums, to boot. In the caption on a December Instagram post, Tartick wrote, "My New Year’s Resolution for 2019 is all about being happy. By this time next year, I really hope that my love is by my side sharing a bottle of red wine with me, ringing in 2020." Here's hoping he and Bristowe can make that happen. It’s too soon to predict whether they’ll finally find their happy ending (*crosses fingers*) — but hey, if it doesn’t pan out, there’s always Bachelor in Paradise, right?