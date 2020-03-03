Amid the nonstop drama that is Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, there was one very brief bright spot: the rumor that contestants Jasmine Nguyen and Alexis Caves became a couple in the wake of their elimination from the show during Week 3. Some fans wondered if the two might be an item after Nguyen posted a photo on Instagram of her visit to Chicago, where Caves lives, with the caption, "Spoiler: we did find love after all🌹" on March 1. But on March 3, Caves shut down the dating rumors for good.

"I wasn't going to address this because I thought it would just blow over, but I see I'm now getting a lot of questions and the story seems to be getting bigger. We don't want to mislead anyone," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Jay and I are not dating. She's one of my best friends. I'm sorry to get your hopes up! That would be a great story."

As for that romantic-sounding caption? It's apparently not what it seems. "She really just thought that was a cute caption and didn't think much of it," Caves explained. While she identifies as sexually fluid, she noted, "Jay is beautiful, kind, down to earth, and also very straight."

Nguyen confirmed their platonic status to BuzzFeed, explaining, "We aren't dating, just great friends ❤️." In other words, don't believe everything you see online!

Before Caves and Nguyen shut down the rumor mill, fans were curious about The Bachelorette alum Clay Harbour's comments about the two on his Instagram Story. He described them as his "favorite #bachelornation couple 😍" and referred to sitting between them as a "love triangle."

One reason fans might have been so quick to jump to conclusions? Adorably enough, there's precedent for Bachelor contestants to fall for each other. In 2016, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon met on the Australian edition of The Bachelor and dated for nine months. In 2018, Minh Thu and Truc Nhu met on The Bachelor: Vietnam and left the series together to pursue a relationship. As of April 2019, they were still in a relationship, according to Pride.com.

Like countless other former Bachelor contestants, though, Caves and Nguyen appear to be great friends — and nothing more.