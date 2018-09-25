If you thought The Bachelor was dramatic in America, just wait until you watch the Vietnamese version. The Sept. 20 episode packed on the drama big time when two female contestants fell in love with each other and decided to dump the bachelor Nguyen Quoc Trung during the rose ceremony and leave together. Minh Thu and Truc Nhu on The Bachelor: Vietnam developed feelings for each other and decided to exit the show.

Thu was the first to come clean about her feelings for Nhu. After Trung offered her a rose, she told him through tears, "I went into this competition to find love but I've found that love for myself. But it isn't you. It's someone else."

After uttering those words to everyone's very visible shock, she rushed over to Nhu, who comforted her with a tender hug. Now, obviously, everyone put two and two together that Nhu, who's already gotten a rose from Trung, is the "someone else" Thu was referring to.

At this point, Nhu walked over to Trung, who she very clearly has a special connection with, and explained her side of what's going on. "I'm sorry," she told him. "I really want to get to know you because you're someone who made me feel special, and I haven't felt that way in a long time."

Trung seems to be much more bothered by Nhu's departure than he was by Thu's. "I want to ask, if you decide this, will you feel regretful? This doesn't change my decision. I'm not going to give this rose to anyone else," he responds.

Before Nhu could even get a response out, he interrupted her. "You only get one chance in this life and you need to take it," he urged her. "Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you'll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say."

Then, a man who I can only assume is the Vietnamese Chris Harrison, steps in to share his two cents. "You have a connection with Trung that made him choose you," he told Nhu. "You should give yourself a chance. Don't pass it up."

But, alas, she ignored both men and stayed true to her heart. "I'm sorry," she said to Trung. "I'm giving back your rose."

After returning his rose, she asked if she can give him a "tight hug." He obliges, they embrace for a while and then she leaves him with these parting words:

I know you'll find someone who really loves you, who understands you, knows how to take care of you, who can look at you from afar and know how you're feeling. I'm sorry.

OK, as far as breakups go, we have to hand it to Nhu. She handled this masterfully, dumping him with both kindness and class.

After officially parting ways with Trung, she heads out with her real love, Thu.

Watch the entire story unfold for yourself below.

The Bachelor Vietnam - Anh Chàng Độc Thân on YouTube

