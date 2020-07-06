The phrase "all good things must come to an end" made total sense to TikTok fans in May when Charli and Dixie D'Amelio officially quit The Hype House. For months, the sisters collabed with the other TikTokers in the collective and helped grow its massive fan base. But one of the biggest questions lingering in fan's minds after their exit is: Are Charli and Dixie D'Amelio still friends with The Hype House? Well, here's what we know.

After rising to fame in 2019, Charli and Dixie spent months making video content with fellow Hype House members, including Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson, Connor Yates, Alex Warren, Addison Rae, Avani Gregg, Wyatt Xavier, Daisy Keech, Ryland Storms, Nick Austin, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Tayler Holder, Kouvr Annon, Thomas Petrou, Calvin Goldby, James Wright, Jack Wright, and Patrick Huston.

While the D'Amelio sisters never actually lived in the Los Angeles mansion, they were known for their close friendships and frequent collabs with the other Hype House members. Charli even dated Lil Huddy for a short, undisclosed period of time before they announced their split in April 2020. When the girls announced their exit from Hype House a month later, fans couldn't help but wonder if Charli's breakup played a role in their split from the Hype House — and if the parting of ways caused any rifts in their friendships with the house's members.

As it turns out, their decision to step away from the collective had nothing to do with Charli's breakup.

"The Hype House started as a place for a new group of TikTok creators who became friends, to create content together," a representative for Charli and Dixie told The Hollywood Reporter when they announced their exit. "Charli and Dixie were a part of the group and they created content with their friends at the house when they were visiting LA from Connecticut. When the Hype House started to become more of a business, they stepped away from that aspect, but haven't stepped away from being friends with the members in the house."

It looks like their friendly statement wasn't just for show either, because, since their exit, Charli and Dixie have spent plenty of time with Hype House members, including Holder, Warren, Hudson and more, proving they are all still definitely friends.

Charli reunited with Lil Huddy for a pool party on June 9.

TikTok

Then she posted from a hang session with with Tayler Holder and Alex Warren (and a huge AF snake) on June 18:

After rumors spread that Charli had bad blood with Gregg, she shut the rumors down in a June 25 interview with Celebrity Livin by singing Gregg's praises. "I’d have to say Avani is probably one of my closest friends out here,” D'Amelio said. "She knows that I love her, and I know that she loves me, and I feel like that’s all that really matters."

As for Dixie's relationships with her fellow housemates, things seem to be going swimmingly as well. When Dixie released her debut single, "Be Happy," on Friday, June 26, members of the Hype House proved their friendship by sharing their support on social media.

"YESSSS," Tony Lopez commented on Dixie's IG post, while Madi Monroe wrote: "YAYY DIX." Thomas Petrou showed his support by retweeting Dixie's song on Twitter.

Days after the song came out, Dixie posted a preview of the music video for the tune, gaining even more support from her Hype House friends. "Ur dope," Ryland Storms commented.

There you have it. Charli and Dixie may no longer be members of the Hype House, but the friendships they made their remain very much intact.