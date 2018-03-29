April Will Be The Worst Month For These 3 Zodiac Signs, So Take A Deep Breath

March is always jam-packed with exciting prospects. Between St. Patrick's Day giving us all a reason to party our hearts out and the first day of spring replenishing our souls with the promise of a new beginning, most of us will have plenty of beautiful memories to look back on. If you were expecting April to be just as thrilling of a ride, don't get your hopes up just yet because April will be the worst month for these zodiac signs: Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

These signs are guaranteed to experience turbulence from one of the many planetary retrogrades going on. Mercury retrograde is still infusing our world with its angry energy until Apr. 15. Not to mention Saturn will be moving into retrograde on Apr. 17, and Pluto will begin its apparent journey backwards on Apr. 22. These signs will endure the pangs of these regressions even more deeply than the rest of us. However, for as challenging this period may be, these signs will learn some transformative lessons by the time its all said and done with.

If you happen to be a Scorpio, Sagittarius, or a Pisces, you should try to appreciate the pain because it is only catapulting you into the next phase of life. By the end of April, you could be a brand new version of yourself, someone you've always dreamt of becoming.

Scorpio: You May Be Extremely Critical Of Yourself

Here's the deal, Scorpio. Pluto is your ruling planet and its going into retrograde on Apr. 22. A retrograde in your ruling planet almost always spells disaster. In your case, it might do damage to your self-confidence and make you feel like picking away at every single on of your flaws. This may make you want to hide away for a while, which may not necessary be a bad thing. It will propel you to reach out to loved ones, to spend quality time with people who can remind you why you're awesome when you're having trouble remembering.

Luckily, Venus, your love planet, spends most of April in your seventh house of partnerships. Affection will extend from you and you'll be far more open to receiving it in return. Remember that when you're letting your inner-critic do all the talking. Through your loved ones, you'll heal.

Sagittarius: Your Love Life Might Make You Feel Dead Inside

As you may already know, your love planet is Mercury and its also in the midst of one frustrating retrograde. This will make it more difficult to find someone you click with if you're single. You might feel like you're just far too unique and rare to find anyone who could possibly match your energy. If you're in a relationship, your partner might rub you the wrong way this month. You could potentially spend a lot of it bickering and arguing rather than loving each other.

Since Mercury is also in your fifth house of pleasure, you might find that your love life is a lot more boring than usual, which will infuriate you because you'll feel desperate for a romantic adventure. The best course of action is to have that adventure with your fiery Sagittarius self.

Pisces: Your Finances Could Be A Huge Source Of Stress

Your family planet, Mercury, has been in retrograde since Mar. 23. This may put all your financial avenues to a screeching halt since it's pouring negative energy into your second house of money. You pride yourself on being able to take care of your loved ones and chances are, plenty of people rely on you for financial stability. It may not be as easy for you to be such a giver.

You don't always have to be the one helping others. Sometimes, it's you who needs help. There's nothing selfish about reaching out to people you can trust. In fact, your loved ones will be eager to have an opportunity to reciprocate your healing energy.