You're coming away from a new moon in Aries that detached you from useless baggage and set you free from the past. Now, you're feeling liberated and fully charged. There's no better time than now to get motivated and energized about the projects in your life. You have all the power to shape your reality. Speaking of power, as of April 8, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Is it hot in here, or are fire signs totally thriving right now? If any of these zodiac signs falls under your sun or rising, you are sending out some pretty enchanting vibes.

Regardless of what happens this week, it will definitely be a powerful one. You'll feel romantic, creative, and spiritual at its start, when Venus (love) and Neptune (dreams) form a conjunction. However, as the week progresses, the sun (ego), Mercury (thought) and Venus will have tumultuous relationships with Saturn (karma), Pluto (depth), and Jupiter (expansion). Ready or not, you're about to step onto an emotional roller coaster ride. Even though you're likely going to experience a lot of ups and downs, you'll appreciate it by the end. Growth never arrives easy. It's made of various shades and filled with unexpected turns. By the end of the week, the sun will be in harmony with Jupiter, and I will help you realize why it's all been worth it.

Aries: You're Feeling Passionate About Who You Are

You're on top of the world right now and being charged with confidence and energy. After all, the sun is in your first house of the self, and you're remembering everything about you that rocks. Honor how far you've come in the last year.

Even though there will be difficulties this week that rattle your sense of self, you're undergoing deep transformation and growth every step of the way. Throughout the week, Mercury and Venus will both form a sextile with spiritual Pluto and hardworking Saturn. Now is the time to delve within and understand every part of yourself, including the parts that you aren't always proud. Use this inner-exploration to change for the better.

Leo: The World Is Filled With So Much Possibility And You Love It

You're not in the mood to sit still right now. You want to travel far and create new experiences. You want to delve into cultural enrichment and find something beautiful to believe in. It's no wonder: The sun is in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy.

The journeys you're currently embarking on will have a strong impact on you. When Mercury and Venus form a sextile with disciplinary Saturn, you'll be able to focus on your adventures and fall in love with your philosophical pursuits. Don't be afraid of doing what you truly, deeply want, as Mercury and Venus also form a sextile with transformative Pluto. Allow your perspective to shatter and then expand.

Sagittarius: You're In The Mood To Play And Have Fun Like A Kid

You're in the midst of a beautiful and creative time, as the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. For the next few weeks, you're meant to do what makes you feel good. You're meant to express yourself and let the world know exactly who you are and what you're able to create. Let the childlike wonder flow from your heart.

You have so much power to create poetry and art this week, especially when Mercury and Venus form a sextile with hardworking Saturn. Focus on something that brings you joy and build upon it. When Mercury and Venus form a sextile with Pluto, you'll find that the art you create is deeply transformational, helping you come to terms with something true to your heart and deeply meaningful to you.