I can think of so many positive things happening this week. For one thing, Mercury retrograde is officially over, meaning that your state of mind, ability to focus, and energy levels will slowly start gaining momentum once again. Aries season is setting your heart on fire, infusing you with passion, courage, confidence, and the will to take action. If the past few weeks have been strange or overly emotional, things are starting to look up, and as of April 1, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. If your sun or rising sign is of the element fire, then you're in the some powerful vibes.

Even though Mercury is finally direct, don't get ahead of yourself just yet. Mercury will be conjunct illusive, dreamy, and mind-bending Neptune on Apr. 2, which turns up the confusion and irrational thinking. While this is great for your artistic vision, it's not so great for your common sense. But don't let this news convince you that you're not going to get any work done this week. On Apr. 5 at 4:50 am EST, a new moon in Aries will rev the engines and encourage you to push hard on the gas. However motivating this lunation will be, it's still going to force you to face consequences of your actions and look hard into the depths of your soul because of the square it will form with Saturn and Pluto.

Aries: You're Becoming Stronger And Wiser All-Around

This week, your very own new moon will radiate through the skies. This lunation is here to help you rejuvenate your sense of self, understand your identity on a deeper level, and love yourself completely.

You have every reason to make a move that improves the way you express yourself to the rest of the world. Maybe this means treating yourself to a new haircut. Perhaps this means letting someone close to you know that you've changed. It's time for some introspection. Dig in and honor how much you've grown. You're not the same person you were six months ago. You're a deeper and more mature version of yourself. Hone in on your confidence and have hope in this new chapter.

Leo: You're Seeing Into The Distance And Wanting More From Life

With a new moon setting everything in motion, you're feeling positive about the future and hungry for new experiences. This lunation takes place in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, so open your mind and tap into your heart.

You're on the verge of a journey that takes you far away from your home base. Whether this instigates a trip around the world or pushes you to finally enroll in that academic program that you've been second-guessing, it's tie for you to make a move that enriches your mind. Don't think about the ifs, ands, or buts. Right now, a spontaneous move is exactly what you need. You're breaking through barriers and realizing that the world has way more to offer than you thought.

Sagittarius: You're Being Creatively And Artistically Rejuvenated

Are you in the mood for bright colors, moving experiences, and the high that comes with expressing yourself? A new moon will glimmer in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, so hone in on this artistic path you're about to embark on.

This new moon is all about doing what makes you happy. Don't worry whether or not you're being efficient, productive, or even responsible (within reason, of course). All that matters is that you're having a beautiful time. You need a little art in your life, and art isn't about rules. It's about breaking the rules and doing what feels right. Don't stifle your creative spark. Do whatever you need to do in order to set aside time for some good, old fashioned fun.