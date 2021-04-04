It's Aries season, y'all. If the vibes feel stronger, the beat is banging louder, and there's an electricity in the air that you can't quite put your finger on, the fact that the sun is in the very first sign of the zodiac wheel is responsible. After all, the sun is exalted when it's in Aries, bringing its power to life. This season induces you with confidence, passion, courage, and the will to win. After a long, slow winter, Aries season arrives with the season of spring, here to nurture you in the process of rebirth. It only makes sense that the week of April 5, 2021 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — so gather your bearings, fire signs, because good things are coming.

When romantic Venus forms a sextile with passionate Mars on April 6 and later with expansive Jupiter on April 10, your relationships will experience harmony and ease. This energy will inject some excitement into your relationships, inviting new friendships and lovers into your world.

This week is providing you with an opportunity to tap into your dormant power and bring you closer to your higher self. On April 9, committed Saturn will form a trine with the North Node (aka your ultimate destiny). This will help you understand where you're headed next and work your hardest in order to achieve your goals. It's a long road ahead and your success won't simply land in your lap, but if you remain patient and dedicated, you'll begin to catch glimpses of what the future can be.

The Aries new moon concludes the week on April 11, revving the engine on your goals and giving you all the power and drive needed to reach the finish line. Go after what you want with the power of Aries on your side.

Aries: You're Feeling Passionate About Life And Ready To Go

This week, it's all about you, Aries. You're gaining a clearer vision of who you are and where you're going. Spend time letting go of perspectives that you've outgrown while you embrace the courage it takes to be yourself, regardless of what people may think. Your dreams are valid, and this week, you're growing one step closer to realizing that you can and will bring your wishes to life. You may be in the process of meeting all the right people who share your ideals and want to help you get to where you're meant to be.

Leo: There Are So Many Adventures On Your Horizon

There's no telling where you'll end up, Leo, and that's what makes the journey so exciting. Spontaneous opportunities may be gearing up to present you with the chance to take a new route. Roads are opening, obstacles are clearing, and you're on the verge of experiences that would open your mind in a multitude of ways. You will meet new people along the way; people who will continue to impact your perspective and have their perspective impacted by you in turn. Spread your wings and let the wind take you away.

Sagittarius: The Vibes Are Ridiculously Romantic This Week

If you're not already in love with someone, you might be this week. The vibes are so romantic and daydreaming that you might be shot by Cupid's arrow any day now. You may be developing a crush, so simply enjoy the feeling of finding a person who really rocks your socks. If you're already in a relationship, it may feel extra exhilarating this week, as though you're on top of the world. Embrace the way that love can leave you feeling breathless.