There's no doubt that staying at home and social distancing sucks, but at least the sun is in luscious, gorgeous, and satisfying Taurus, right? In my humble opinion, Taurus season is one of the best seasons to be in if you're staying at home. After all, there's nothing a Taurus loves more than lighting their favorite candles, devouring a savory home-cooked meal, curling up in a soft blanket, and spending the evening watching their favorite movie (you know, the one they've seen a thousand times already). There are so many reasons why April 27, 2020 will be the best week for these zodiac signs, but if I'm being quite honest, Taurus season is the best one. Since Taurus is the most sensual zodiac sign of all, the best way to get through the quarantine blues is by doing something that excites each of your five human senses (sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell). That certainly makes lockdown a little bit easier, doesn't it?

This week, the Taurean energy is only going to get more powerful. With Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — entering Taurus on April 27, conversations will slow down and become far more deliberate. Taurus is an excellent listener and prefers to think twice before taking action. After the rough and tumble mindset of Mercury in impulsive Aries, this shift will give you the patience to forge a plan and the commitment to stick it out until the end. And, if you're into writing or sending out flirtatious texts, this transit will also add a beautiful spin on language.

If your sun or ascendent happens to be in Virgo, Capricorn, and of course, Taurus, then it's you who will love the energy this week the most. Here's why:

Taurus: You're Thinking Clearly And Bravely Speaking Your Mind

It's not always easy to find the right words to convey everything you've been trying to say, but this week, you're speaking straight from the heart, Taurus. Your brain is working so clearly and you're feeling so focused that it's the perfect time to engage in some stimulating intellectual discourse and share your incredibly intelligent opinions. If you're normally afraid of speaking up or you're simply a person of few words, prepare to feel surprised by all the many things you have to say. Don't suppress your desire to be heard. Your voice is vibrating with power.

Virgo: Exciting Changes Are Shaking Things Up In Your Life

For someone who's so married to routine and plans, you know better than anyone that sometimes, a good shakeup is all you need. Even though it may be scary for you to let go of the reigns and allow spontaneous excitement to infiltrate your life, it's time. Set yourself free from those mental chains, Virgo. You've been dying to think out of the box and open your mind to something completely out of your comfort zone. Whether this means embarking on a full blown adventure or saying "yes" to an opportunity you wouldn't normally take, you should get over your trepidations and follow your heart.

Capricorn: Your Artistic And Creative Vision Is Beyond Beautiful

What's that, Capricorn? Oh, that's just the power of your brilliance bursting through the roof. You're feeling incredibly creative, which makes this week of quarantine an ideal week for an artistic endeavor. Why don't you bust out the old easel and paint something? What about dusting off the guitar and playing a tune for us all? You might still have some fear about putting yourself out there and being made fun of, but try to remember how easy it was for you to create when you were a kid. You didn't care what anyone else things back then and you shouldn't care now. Your creativity is far more important.