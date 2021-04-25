The sun is in Taurus, sending stability, sensuality, and serenity throughout the cosmos. Taurus season is one of the most gorgeous seasons of all, so drink every last drop of this mesmerizing elixir of energy. After all, Taurus is ruled by Venus — planet of love, romance, and luxury — polishing everything with a glistening and alluring sheen. You may find yourself feeling more attracted to whatever pleases your senses or excites your aesthetic sensibilities. You may even find yourself falling in love; a love that catches you. However, no one's feeling the excitement more than the zodiac signs who will have the best week of April 26, 2021 — Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces — and for them, this week is filled with magic.

It all begins with an empowering and illuminating full moon on April 26. Taking place in dark, intense, and passionate Scorpio, this full moon will reveal your shadow self and show you what's lurking in the corner of your heart. Prepare to delve into some strange places, because Scorpio can't resist a mystery to solve. Prepare for your heart to feel fully invested, because Scorpio is either completely in or not in at all.

The emotional roller coaster doesn't stop there. On April 30, the sun will join forces with erratic and unpredictable Uranus, which could set some pretty major surprises in motion. It could also inspire you to set yourself free from any constraining or confining limitations, pushing you to acknowledge your most authentic and free-spirited self.

Prepare for conversations to take on an investigative and intimate tone by May 2. Mercury — planet of communication and logic — will form a trine with sharp and intuitive Pluto, urging you to ask deeper questions and let down your guard so you can expose yourself to all the right answers.

Without further ado, here's what the following zodiac signs can expect during the final week of April:

Taurus: You're Deepening Your Connection To Your Authenticity

This week, you're embracing the many facets of who you are. All the constricting aspects of your life that may hamper your truest expression of yourself may come down this week, at least enough for you to glimpse all the potential that lies within. Sometimes these elements that have been holding you back have also become comfortable for you, so expect some strain as you adjust to this change. It's simply providing you with the strength it takes to honor your growth.

Scorpio: You're Delving Into The Nuances Of Your Heart

With a full moon in Scorpio taking place this week, you're exuding "main character" energy. In fact, you may experience deep revelations about what you've been keeping locked away within. There may be feelings you're finally ready to feel and realizations you're finally ready to come to terms with. As you get to know your deeper self, your relationships may decide to shift in the process. After all, when you change, there's no guarantee the people in your life will like what you're changing into. However, there are also new people on the way; people who love who you're becoming.

Pisces: You're Embracing A New Level Of Romance And Creativity

You're going to love this week's full moon. After all, it takes place in your fifth house of fun, pleasure, and creativity. This full moon could have you falling in love and embracing the fullest expression of your desire. It could also encourage you to get to know your inner child and remember what brings you joy on the most intrinsic levels. Take this positive and colorful energy and let it inspire you to express yourself. You've got so much to create and so little time.