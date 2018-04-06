After a long and dreary winter, April is the revitalizing blast of a month we've all been waiting for. Hopefully, there'll be some sunshine dazzling the streets, green sprouting from all the dismal gray, and of course, afternoons spent lounging around the pool on spring break. Wouldn't want any conflict within your social circle to spoil it now, would we? Unfortunately, April 2018 will bring the most friend drama to these three zodiac signs: Gemini, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. Guys, this is why we can't have nice things.

For one thing, we're still deep in the disorder of Mercury retrograde until April 15. And although the sun's transition into Taurus on April 19 and Venus' transition into Gemini on April 22 will liven things up for some signs, it could spell disaster for others. To boot, Pluto moves into retrograde on April 22, and Saturn begins its apparent trek backwards in its orbit on April 17.

I know, I know. Quit with the retrogrades already! However, for as stressful as these astrological cycles may seem, there's no reason why you can't make the best of it. All these retrogrades do is add more tension into the mix, gently pushing us toward deeper challenges and therefore, greater personal growth. If you and your friends are just not seeing eye to eye, there's no reason why your quarrels can't strengthen your bonds for the future to come.

Gemini: Others May Be Resistant To Your Strong Sense Of Self

Most planets are making waves in the eastern sector of your chart, which indicates an overall concern with your innate needs. This likely instills you with a sense of independence and a need to focus on your own your inner world. For a sign who often compromises their own desires for the sake of everyone else's happiness, this is a major shift in your demeanor. This month, you'll be more honest about your feelings and more at peace with your core self. You won't hesitate to announce your opinions, no matter how alienating they may be. This willful energy might put off friends who are used to you going with the flow, who expect you to let them lead the way while you follow.

However, on April 24, Venus moves into your own sign, flushing you with charisma and poise. It'll be difficult for your friends to find you irritating around this time, as you'll be so warm and entertaining to be around.

Scorpio: Your Insecurities Might Make You Lash Out

You'll feel a pressing desire to get out their and mingle with your friends. However, Pluto, you're ruling planet, goes into retrograde on April 22 and this will probably set you back. This retrograde might stir turmoil within you, making you feel self-conscious and upset with the state of your life. When you're feeling down, you're not a sign that's known for hiding it well. Your moodiness infuses the whole social setting and if anyone tries to talk you through it, it's doubtful you'll feel like they understand what you're going through. The dissonance between you and your friends might make you feel extra touchy, so it wouldn't be the worst idea to remove yourself from the situation when you're feeling upset.

However, while you might not be on smooth terms with your friends, things are looking up for your love life. Venus, your love planet, is blushing in your seventh house of partnerships. On April 20, the Taurus sun will keep Venus company there. Things are lining up perfectly for you to make a deep connection with a potential lover.

Sagittarius: There Could Be A Few Power Struggles

The vast majority of planets are sitting in the western section of your chart, propelling you to fill your days with social activities and quality time with your loved ones. You might even feel emotionally co-dependent, which can be problematic for a sign who's normally so individualistic. You may feel a fluctuation in your moods; one minute, you're willing to compromise for the sake of the group and the next, you might feel like causing a commotion and disagreeing with the overall consensus. Ideally, you want to go along with everything but you also can't ignore your ceaseless desire to do your own thing. This might create conflict with others. Normally, you don't care whether people like your wild streak or not. However, during April, you'll be a lot more concerned about being adored.

Luckily, your fifth house of pleasure will be all maxed out after the sun moves into Taurus on April 20. This will relax your worries and ensure that your energy is vibrant and attractive to everyone around you. Most importantly, there's no reason why you won't have a good time.