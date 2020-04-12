It's the final week of Aries season, so if you're loving the raw and powerful energy of the first sign in the zodiac wheel, you might want to make the most of it. Aries is passionate, unstoppable, and a flame that never stops burning. It feeds on inspiration and it never gives up without a fight. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of April 13, 2020, there are so many exciting things that Aries season has yet to teach you. If you were wondering which zodiac signs they are, you should take a wild guess. I mean, who enjoys Aries season more than a fire sign? I'm looking at you Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

However, Aries season gets bored super easily, so I hope you weren't expecting a week of smooth sailing. After all, the sun is squaring off with the Jupiter-Pluto conjunction, stirring up controversy and dark emotions. Even though Pluto is the planet of destruction and expansive Jupiter is only making that destruction even bigger, this is still an incredibly motivating transit. Sometimes, facing the difficult truth is the final straw that forces you to take action in a way you never have before.

Luckily, Mercury — planet of ideas and communication — will later form a fascinating sextile with both romantic Venus and passionate Mars. These transits are an incredibly positive time for your relationships, giving you the loving vibes you need to remind you of what's important to your heart. It will also inspire you to do something creative with your time. Even if your plans may have fallen through, new opportunities are presenting themselves to you. This week, it's about being open-minded to a vision that may be different, but just as beautiful.

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Feeling Motivated To Express Your True Self

Dig deep within your voice, Aries. There's something powerful that you want to say, but you may have never had the guts to come out and say it in the past. It's not as though you have anything to be ashamed of saying; it's more that you've been afraid of failing. This week, your fear of failure is something that you're meant to overcome, because your chances of success are simply far too high at the moment. At the end of the day, there is no failure involved with having the courage to be yourself.

Leo: You're Feeling Inspired To Try Something Exciting And New

You've got a few tricks up your sleeve, Leo. Even if you are a fixed sign — which tends to make you rather stubborn in your ways — you're feeling ready to throw out the rulebook and go down a path you don't usually take. You're seeing things from a new perspective, in the mood for something spontaneous, and there's no doubt you want to live your life to the fullest potential. Even though the world may be running at a slower speed and opportunities may not be as available, it's time to make do with what you have, because you still have so much.

Sagittarius: You're Ready To Share Your Creativity With Someone

It's one thing to hole up in your bedroom all by yourself and test out an artistic project and a different thing entirely to let art bring you closer with someone you love. In fact, there may be a romance blooming this week, Sagittarius. However, if you shy away from being vulnerable and sharing your truth with someone, the opportunity may pass you by. I know falling in love may be a scary thought for an independent zodiac sign like you. But what Sagittarius isn't willing to risk it all?