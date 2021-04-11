This week is an emotional roller coaster ride of emotions. So many ups, so many downs, and there's no way you'll be bored. After all, it is Aries season, and Aries is filled to the brim with passion, ambition, zeal, and relentless desire. What else would you expect from this Mars-ruled zodiac sign, anyway? However, there are other zodiac signs at play this week, spicing things up with a little variety. Even if you're not one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of April 12, 2021, don't fret. There's something for everyone to enjoy this week.

For one thing, you're about to experience one of the most beautiful and magical transits of all. That's right, on April 14, Venus — planet of aestheticism and romance — will enter its home sign of Taurus. Venus loves being in Taurus and feels adored in this position. And when Venus feels adored, you feel adored too. Venus in Taurus is a time of luxury, indulgence, classical understandings of romance, and refined tastes.

By April 17, that roller coaster will just keep going up and up. Mars — planet of passion and drive — will form a trine with expansive and optimistic Jupiter, tapping into your desire to not only get ahead, but enjoy the journey in the process. Let this moment inspire your hunger for new experiences and opportunities to build yourself up. Mercury — planet of communication and logic — will also sextile Jupiter and Mars, infusing your mind with an ease of thought. Not only will you feel more inspired, but you'll also have the intellectual proclivities to see your situation from all perspectives.

Sounds amazing, right? Especially for those born under the influence of Aries, Taurus, and Gemini. Here's why:

Aries: You're Radiating Popularity And Socializing Like A Queen

You're in the mood to be adored this week. Even if you can't attend a party or a public event, you're in the mood to express your charisma and your charm throughout your community and remember how it feels to be important. Spend time reconnecting with your loved ones, post an awesome photo of yourself onto social media that'll get a ton of likes, or take on a leadership position at work. As long as you're immersing yourself in a social situation, you'll feel incredibly satisfied this week. After all, it is the last week of Aries season, so live it to the fullest.

Taurus: You're Feeling More Attractive And Worthy Of Love

Now that Venus has entered your zodiac sign, no one's feeling more attractive, desirable, and beautiful than you are. Indulge in that feeling. Go out on a date, text your crush, spend a little extra time on your outfit, and buy yourself roses. You might start to notice that people want to be friends with you and potential suitors definitely want to date you, so enjoy being so wanted and admired by everyone, everywhere. This is only the beginning of this enchanting journey, and by the end of it, you'll be fully in touch with your self-love.

Gemini: You're Feeling Lucky, Spontaneous, And Adventurous

Oh, all the places you'll go. You're on the verge of a beautiful adventure and you have all the stamina, enthusiasm, and desire to make the best out of it. While this adventure could encourage you to travel or see the world, the adventure could be just as exciting right here at home. Enlisting in a class that expands your mind, reading books that teach you new things, and writing stories about your life are all various ways you can make the best out of this incredible journey you're about to embark on.