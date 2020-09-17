Even though your 2020 travel plans have been canceled or rescheduled, there's still time to capture some pretty sweet #vacay photos. Aperol Spritz's Aperol Moments murals will safely transport you to the Amalfi Coast without you having to pack your suitcase. Aperol recently unveiled colorful travel murals in different Los Angeles and New York City locations that are undeniably perfect for snapping selfies and fulfilling your wanderlust.

Theses stunning hand-painted backdrops are part of the #AperolMoments campaign. They're there for you to "travel" — while social distancing, of course — to some of your favorite Italian destinations like the Tuscan countryside and the Amalfi Coast. Think of this mural experience as an Insta-worthy staycation you can take right in your own neighborhood. The vibrant, orange-hued murals look like travel postcards you might see in gift shops, and they'll likely inspire you to virtually get away for the day while still being close to home.

If you live in LA or NYC, now's your chance to find one of the Aperol murals and capture cute selfies for the 'gram. Pick out of your fave snaps and post them with some of your favorite go-to travel captions, paired with #AperolMoments. Be sure to tag @AperolUSA in your post as well, and you may be featured on their IG account.

According to the press release, if you live in The Big Apple, you can find murals in Williamsburg on Wythe Ave. near 10th St. and 14th St. In Manhattan, the murals are near Mulberry St. between Bleeker St. and Houston St., and at the intersection of Thompson St. and Grand St. in SoHo. Angelenos can find murals near 7449 Melrose Ave. and 3039 Sunset Blvd. The painted scenes will be up until October, so you'll want to go get some snaps as soon as possible.

This is your chance to dress up in your cutest travel #OOTD. If you're going for an Amalfi Coast vibe, wear a vibrant maxi dress ($179, Hanifa) and pair it with statement sunnies ($98, Boden). For the Italian countryside, you might want to rock a classy shirt dress ($130, Boden) with a wide-brimmed boater hat ($69, Madewell).

If you're down for an adventure, try finding all the murals around town and make an Instagram Reel. It'll be like taking a little road trip to different Italian destinations, and you can post all your favorite snaps in one big photo dump.

Once you've had a proper photoshoot, continue the experience at home by mixing up some delicious Aperol cocktails to enjoy in the backyard with your partner or roommates. There are plenty of Aperol recipes to follow on YouTube, like a traditional spritz cocktail. Serve your drinks in colorful wine glasses ($17, Kohl's) for the most vibrant sippin' selfies. If it's still warm out, enjoy frozen Aperol Spritz granitas by the pool. For the passionate foodies out there, make yourself an Insta-worthy treat like Aperol Spritz popsicles, which you can caption on the 'gram with a punny line like, "Nothing's im-popsicle if you believe in yourself."

To take your day to the next level, recreate a dreamy Amalfi Coast-inspired dinner date with your partner in the backyard. String up some fairy lights and set the table with a rustic cheese board, pretty bouquet of flowers, and romantic candles. Before enjoying your delicious risotto, cheers to your mini staycation with your Aperol Spritz sips.