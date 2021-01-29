Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline Is A Sweet Whirlwind

This probably won't surprise you, but Amy Schumer's love story with her husband is just as hilariously chill as she is. After splitting with her actor boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch, in May 2017, the comedian found love again with a professional chef, and if you're not familiar with Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship timeline, then you probably should be. Their courtship was a bit of a whirlwind, and it began the same way that many of Hollywood's cutest relationships have begun: through a mutual friend... sort of.

The couple was introduced by Schumer's personal assistant, Molly Fischer, who just so happens to be the chef's sister. Sparks started flying between Schumer and Fischer following her breakup with Hanisch, and less than a year later, the two tied the knot. However, during an April 2018 appearance on The View, Schumer assured fans the decision to get married wasn't made on a whim.

"We have known each other for about a year now, and we've been living together already for six months," Schumer said. "So you know it's not a long courtship, but it's not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel." Here's a look back on Schumer and Fischer's love story so far.

They Hit It Off In May 2017 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Though Schumer and Fischer first met during a trip to Martha's Vineyard (when Schumer's assistant suggested that her brother come over to Schumer's vacation house to cook for her), things really started heating up in May 2018. That's when Schumer and Fischer teamed up planned a birthday party for her friend, comedian Rachel Feinstein, and realized how well they clicked. "I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places," Schumer explained during an April 2018 appearance on the Howard Stern Show. "It just changed." After making sure Fischer's sister was cool with it, the pair officially became an item.

They Were Spotted On A Date In November 2017 James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a few months of quietly dating, Schumer and Fischer were spotted on what looked like a dinner date in New York City, per Entertainment Tonight, and dating rumors started flying. According to Schumer's April 2018 appearance on The View, the two also moved in together around this time.

They Got Married In February 2018 Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Three months after romance rumors first surfaced, the couple finally confirmed they were dating. In February 2018, Schumer shared a (since-deleted) pic on Instagram, which showed her kissing Fischer at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" she captioned the photo. Then, just four days after confirming their relationship, Schumer announced that she and Fischer had secretly tied the knot. They said "I do" in Malibu, California, and during her April 2018 interview with Stern, Schumer revealed that she planned their nuptials in just a few days. She even admitted to sending a text to family and friends saying, "I'm getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come." V on-brand.

Schumer Opened Up About Fischer's Autism Diagnosis In March 2019 During her March 2019 Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, the comedian revealed that her husband is on the autism spectrum. "I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine," she explained. "And once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him."

They Launched Their Own Cooking Show In May 2020 While quarantining during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Schumer and Fischer decided to combine their talents by starring in a cooking show for Food Network. Filmed with the help of their nanny, Jane, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook shows Fischer teaching his wife how to make a handful of meals (with oftentimes hilarious results). According to Fischer, filming the show brought them closer together. "I think the communication that we have developed throughout the show has helped the rest of our relationship," he told Fatherly in May 2020. "There's a respect for each other that wasn't there before."