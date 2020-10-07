What are friends for? They're people you can count on to lend you an ear, a shoulder, or a hand — and sometimes, friends can even help you find your soulmate. There are more celebrity couples who met through mutual friends than you may realize, and their stories are actually so relatable. Whether they met unintentionally at friends' parties or were set up on blind dates, many of your fave A-list lovers have a bestie to thank for their love story, so next time your pal tries to fix you up, take a chance — you may just become the next Meghan Markle.

TBF, friends don't always get it right when they try to play matchmaker. Some blind dates are total disasters, and even if those dates go well, the resulting relationships don't always last. However, plenty of celebs have turned their mutual connection into a thriving romance. From those who felt a spark right away (hello, Tom and Gisele) to those who didn't exactly vibe initially (hey there, Kristen and Dax), I've rounded up some of the cutest Hollywood couples who have friends to thank for their relationships. Shout out to all the matchmakers who made these A-list matches happen.

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Though Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara first crossed paths at an L.A. house party in 2014, they were reunited when they went on a double-date with their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Mortez's then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham. As Trainor told People during a January 2019 interview, "I asked her to set me up on a date with the nicest guy ever. And she was like, 'Well, that's my friend Daryl.'" According to Trainor, the four went bowling and sang karaoke together. "We had a great night, and I've hung out with him every day since," she said.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first sit-down interview with BBC following their engagement announcement, Harry confirmed he and his now-wife were "introduced actually by a mutual friend" and set up on a blind date in July 2016. According to Finding Freedom by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, that mutual friend was reportedly fashion designer Misha Nonoo. (A spokesperson for the couple previously told Elite Daily, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.")

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Steven Lawton/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though the co-parents are no longer together, Kourtney Kardashian first met Scott Disick through her ex, Joe Francis, back in 2006 at a house party hosted by Francis. "I introduced Kourtney and Scott at my house in Mexico," Francis told InTouch in February 2014. "Scott came as the guest as a friend of mine, and they met in my master bedroom." In March 2015, Kardashian posted a throwback to that fateful night on IG, writing, "#FBF The night I met @letthelordbewithyou 😍."

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's still not clear whether Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, but apparently, they have another NBA star to thank for their relationship. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special in September 2017, Kardashian told the story of how she and Thompson first met. "Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player, is a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq], and he was like, 'You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,'" she said. Jennings then "ambushed" Kardashian by showing up with Thompson while she was out to dinner with friends at the Bel-Air Hotel and the two "just connected."

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Tom Brady may have been in a relationship when he was introduced to Gisele Bündchen in 2006, but the two still felt sparks. "We met through a friend," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March 2009. "The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours." In a February 2020 IG post, Brady revealed that first meeting took place at Turks & Frogs, a wine bar in New York City's West Village.

Billy Porter & Adam Smith ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images During a January 2017 interview with People, Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith revealed how their romance began at a mutual friend's dinner party in February 2009, which took place soon after Porter moved to Los Angeles from New York City. "I sat next to Billy," Smith said. "I found out later that wasn't by accident!" Apparently, Porter spotted Smith before they even entered the party. As he told People, "I was cruisin' him as he walked up the street, and he stopped, and he was with us! I was like, 'Oh, well, I'll be sittin' next to this handsome specimen tonight!'"

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a January 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Julianne Hough explained how her Curve co-star, Teddy Sears, set her up with hockey star Brook Laich, who's a long-time friend of Sears. Apparently, Hough first caught Laich's eye after she appeared in a Juicy Fruit commercial. Six years later, when Sears found out he'd been cast in a movie with his friend's dream girl, he was sure to make an introduction. "I'm convinced the only reason I was meant to do that movie was to meet my fiancé," Hough joked to Cosmo.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel first met when she attended a birthday party Timberlake was throwing for one of his friends in early 2007, according to Biel's November 2019 interview with GQ. Smitten by Biel, Timberlake later got her number from a mutual friend (with Biel's permission, of course). "I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to say yes [to a date]," Timberlake told the Hollywood Foreign Press in October 2012. "But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end, she agreed."

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were introduced by their shared dialect coach in 2010 after the coach decided her two clients might hit it off. "It was like a blind date," Pataky explained during a December 2015 appearance on El Hormiguero. "We had never seen each other before. It was our dialect coach, the person who helped us both with the accent. So, this lady started to talk to each other about each other. Finally, she insisted so much that I thought, 'OK, let's meet.'"

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July 2013, a source for the Daily News reportedly claimed Kerry Washington met her husband Nnamdi Asomugha after he went with a mutual friend to see Washington perform in Race on Broadway in 2010. Washington later confirmed the story during an October 2018 interview with Marie Claire. "The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life," she said. "That's where I met my husband."

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo were introduced by a mutual friend when the Maroon 5 frontman was looking for a model who'd be willing to pull off some stunts in a music video. "...our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it," Prinsloo explained during a January 2019 interview with Porter. "I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka first crossed paths all the way back in 2004 thanks to their mutual friend Kate. "I ran into my friend Kate one day and she was with this brooding, James Dean–type guy in a leather jacket who gave me the head nod and then turned away," Harris explained to Out in January 2012. "I assumed he was Kate's boyfriend and said, 'Nicely done.' And she said, 'David? He's not playing on my team, but he has a boyfriend.'" The two met again at Kate's American Idol viewing party, and once Burtka broke up with his then-boyfriend, he and Harris became an item.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Emily Blunt first met John Krasinski in 2008 while having dinner with a friend in a Los Angeles restaurant, since her friend knew Krasinski and insisted on introducing the two. As Blunt explained during an April 2018 interview of People TV, "We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, 'Oh, my God, there's my friend John.' And that was it."

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Though they initially met on a movie set, Kristen Stewart explained during a November 2019 appearance on The Howard Stern Show how she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer later reconnected at a friend's birthday party. "I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years and then she, like, rocked up at a friend's birthday party and I was like, 'Where have I been and how have I not known you?'" Stewart said. "She's been, like, living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?"

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a November 2019 interview with Today, Kristen Bell explained how she and Dax Shepard were first introduced at a friend's dinner party in 2007. "The producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Shauna Robertson — who's Judd Apatow's previous producing partner — had a birthday dinner, like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant," Bell explained. Apparently, she and Shepard ended up at the same table. "The only thing I remember is that he talked so much," Bell said of her now-husband. "I was like, 'This guy can talk.'"