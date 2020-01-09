American Horror Story fans, get ready for more thrills. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have created enthralling (and terrifying) stories spanning the worlds of witches, demons, and summer camps that have kept people peeking through the hands covering their eyes for nine seasons, and it looks like they're not done yet. On Jan. 9 fans learned American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 13, meaning there are at least four more seasons of frights to come.

News of the series' future was revealed during the Television Critics Association press tour. “AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one, and we appreciate the contributions of everyone ... for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story,” FX Networks chairman John Landgraf said during the announcement, also calling Murphy and Falchuk "the undisputed masters of horror TV."

Since the hit show debuted in 2011, the series has touched on many spooky topics that prey on a wide variety of viewers' fears. While the themes for the upcoming seasons haven't been announced yet, there are already tons of ideas out there, including one strong theory it'll be about urban legends. Of course, since the show has had a history of tying seasons together, there's also reason to believe previous storylines (especially the aliens from Season 2) could come up in the upcoming installments.

While the types of terrors change from season to season, the cast has stayed relatively consistent, with many actors returning in both new and old roles. Two fan-favorite recurring stars, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters sat out from the franchise for the first time with AHS: 1984, which disappointed audiences. However, both actors have hinted they could be interested in returning in the future.

Peters told Digital Spy he'd "never say never," about a potential AHS return, while Paulson told TV Guide "I would love to [return for Season 10]." Paulson would of course have to find time out of her busy acting schedule to make it work, since she's also currently working with Murphy on another season American Crime Story and is starring in the upcoming Netflix film Ratched.

Fans will likely be able to catch the yet-to-be titled Season 10 of American Horror Story on FX later in 2020. The show hasn't announced a release date for the upcoming season, but AHS: 1984 premiered in September 2019, so there's reason to believe Season 10 would return around a similar time.