Black Friday may be associated with major sales, huge crowds, and retail workers' nightmares, but to me, and probably a lot of other people, it's received much more warmly as the official start of the holiday shopping season. However you choose to celebrate the holidays, chances are you’re going to make the most of Black Friday sales and save a few bucks on your undoubtedly long gift list. Enter: American Eagle's Black Friday 2019 sale deals, which are already shoppable online, so there's truly no time to waste. These discounts will definitely help out when it comes nailing winter wardrobe staples for your loved ones or yourself ('Cause when you're gift shopping, don’t forget to get something for yourself, too!).

If you head over to the American Eagle website right this second, you'll see a massive banner boasting 40% off everything online and in-stores, and free shipping for all online orders. Big deal alert! That applies to men's and women's jeans, joggers, and more, plus all of Aerie's comfy-cozy goodness. If you feel like you want everything now, here’s a quick guide to the creme de la creme of all American Eagle has to offer this season.

For starters, all flannels are just $25, and in addition to standard long and short-sleeved styles, cute silhouettes like the Plaid Long Sleeve Babydoll Blouse ($25, originally $45, American Eagle) are included:

If you're using the sale as a chance to stock up on jeans, don't miss your chance to try out the brand's Curvy range, designed with more room through the hips and thighs so customers who sit in between sizes don't have to size up and deal with any dreaded waistband gapping. Pure genius, if you ask me.

Pair the 360 Ne(X)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Jegging ($30, originally $50, American Eagle) with a black sweater and call it a lewk:

Or go for a fluffier fit and top your Curvy jeans with a sherpa style like the Fuzzy Sherpa Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($27, originally $45, American Eagle):

Speaking of cozy pieces, use the sale to snag some Aerie goods, too! In addition to the 40% off deal, you can get 10 pairs of Aerie underwear for just $35.

You can find me in the PJ department, though. I've got my eye on the cute polar bear printed Aerie Flannel Pajama Joggers ($20, originally $40, American Eagle):

American Eagle is really blessing shoppers this season, so be sure to hit up their site or your local store and make the most of this deal while it lasts. Don't forget to snag your 10 for $35 undies!