Mercedes Jones is off the market, y'all. Glee alum Amber Riley is engaged to Desean Black, her entrepreneur boyfriend, and on Nov. 24, she took to IG to share the news with fans. "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind," she captioned the post, which showed of her new sparkler. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!" She also shared a hilarious clip of herself admiring her future husband's physique from behind.

Riley's rock "appears to feature a two-carat oval diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a wide white gold or platinum band adorned with approximately three carats of diamonds," observes Kathryn Money of fine jewelry brand Brilliant Earth. She estimates the ring costs between $30,000 and $40,000.

It's unclear how long Riley and Black have been together, but in an Oct. 12 IG post, she revealed how they met: She slid into his DMs. In the post, she did her own version of the "how it started vs. how it's going" meme with a screenshot of her first convo with Black. "Hi Desean, how are you 😊," she wrote. His response: "Hey beautiful I'm doing great and you???" Alongside the screenshot was a current pic of her and Black, so clearly, the convo took off from there.

Tons of fans and friends slid into Riley's comments section to congratulate the bride-to-be, including her fellow Glee alum Matthew Morrison, who wrote, "Elated for you, my friend. You deserve the world! Wishing you all the happiness ... Congrats!" Jenna Ushkowitz commented as well with a string of red heart emojis, and Riley playfully responded with, "Twinzies!" Ushkowitz got engaged to David Stanley, her longtime boyfriend, back in August, and if Mercedes and Tina decide to do a double wedding, I wouldn't be mad about it.

Black also announced the engagement news on his own IG grid, posting the same pic and vid as Riley with a heartfelt caption. "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing," he wrote. "Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one. Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it." I can't with these two.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see @msamberpriley become Mrs. Black. Congrats to the happy couple!