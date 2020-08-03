Good news alert! Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged to boyfriend David Stanley! On Sunday, Aug. 2, Ushkowitz posted a selfie featuring herself, Stanley, and her dog alongside the sweet caption, "Yes, a million times, yes ✨." In the selfie, Ushkowitz can be seen sporting a massive, round-cut diamond ring, which makes what she's referring to with the whole "yes" thing pretty obvious.

Stanley posted the same photo alongside the simple-but-sweet caption, "Yes ❤️❤️❤️." The engagement comes just about a month after Stanley and Ushkowitz celebrated their second anniversary on June 29. To celebrate two years of love with Stanley, Ushkowitz posted a sweet selfie of them with her dog on the beach. "2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing," she wrote in the caption. "2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. 🥂✨ Happy anniversary mi amor."

Plenty of celebs chimed in to share their excitement over the big news. Some highlights: Sarah Hyland ("HOLY SH*T!!!! YES!!!!! IT’S F*CKING GORGEOUS😍😍😍"), Jamie Lynn Sigler ("Omg Jenna congrats !!!!!!! I’m so happy for you❤️❤️"), and Andi Dorfman ("So. So. Happy. 🙌🏻😍🙌🏻😍").

But the most excited celeb in Ushkowitz's comments section had to be Demi Lovato, who is also newly engaged. The singer and actress gushed, "OMG JENNNAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!" She then wrote, "DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP." And finally, "I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

Very sweet!