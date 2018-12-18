Gratitude can be an incredibly powerful self-care practice. It's far too easy to take things for granted sometimes, and cultivating a deep appreciation for even the littlest things in life can completely shift your perspective. So, if you want to practice more gratitude in 2019, take a look at Aly Raisman's Instagram with Iskra Lawrence about New Year's resolutions, because these two queens can show you exactly how it's done.

On Dec. 17, Raisman posted an Instagram photo of her and Lawrence sharing the sweetest, warmest hug, and TBH, it basically made my heart explode. The 24-year-old gymnast wrote a long, heartfelt caption beneath the photo, in which she explained that one of her New Year's resolutions for 2019 is to write in a gratitude journal every morning and night, because "doing this reminds me every day that no matter how I’m feeling or no matter the day I’m having, there is always beauty around me and so much to be grateful for," as per her post.

Raisman's totally right, BTW: Practicing gratitude on a regular basis, whether you're writing down your thoughts or simply meditating on them for a few moments during the day, can benefit your emotional well-being. What's more, according to research published in the scientific journal Psychological Science, gratitude can also make the people you express appreciation for feel more positive, too.

So where does Lawrence come into play here? Well, according to Raisman's Instagram post, Lawrence is one of the things the athlete said she's most grateful for. "Iskra is such a good person," Raisman wrote. "I am always amazed by the love she spreads everywhere she goes." Ugh, I'm not crying, you're crying.

What I love about these two Aerie ambassadors is that they always seem to strive to be authentic, empowering, and radiant in all that they do, especially when it comes to inspiring women everywhere to be their truest selves — and if their gorgeous display of gratitude doesn't inspire you to practice it in your own life, then honestly, I don't know what will.

"Writing in my journal allows me to take a moment out of my day and appreciate the good people around me," Raisman explained in her Instagram caption. "Also, through writing in my gratitude journal, I have experienced a greater connection to nature, something that is very important to me. I have noticed I have begun to see things in a way I never saw before."

Raisman's thoughts about gratitude in her Instagram post are seriously so on-point. According to Clarissa Silva, a behavioral scientist, relationship coach, and creator of the Your Happiness Hypothesis Method, practicing gratitude can actually change the way your brain works and, as a result, bring you more happiness. “One of the best ways to enhance [your happiness] is by practicing gratitude,” Silva told Elite Daily back in June. “By expressing gratitude and making it a daily practice to use positive thinking, it rewrites our chemistry and our ability to create happiness as an approach to how we deal with life.”

In case your heart hasn't fully exploded yet, Lawrence replied to Raisman's Instagram post in the comments section, writing,

Wow I'm so grateful for you too, you've taught me so much you can never imagine and you remind me daily to fight for what I Believe in, be vocal and know I am powerful.

Thankful for the human you are and how you continually work tirelessly to help others and make positive change in this world.

Just the being my love, can't wait to see what the future holds and we will be doing it all as sisters. Love you

At the end of her Instagram caption, Raisman invited her followers to join her in writing down three things they're grateful for in the comments section of her post. If you don't follow her, though, or you're not big on social media, whip out a journal and get to it, girl — Raisman's orders.