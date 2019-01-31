Mark my words. Ricky Alvarez is about to be everywhere. Oh, what's that? You aren't sure who he is? I'm sorry but yes, boo, ya do. Alvarez is Ariana Grande's famous ex-boyfriend from the great Donut Licking Gate as well as one of her former backup dancers. Now, he's staring in a dance music video with rap star Tyga and former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke. Ally Brooke and Tyga's "Low Key" music video featuring Ricky Alvarez is a sexy little number that is serving me some serious Center Stage vibes and I am here for it.

Brooke has been successfully sauntering into the solo world after Fifth Harmony called it quits back in March 2018. She previously collaborated with Topic on her song "Perfect" but now she's busting out the big moves for "Low Key." The music video is a classic set-up. Boy sees girl, girl dances for a set of judges (a la The X Factor), boy joins her for some saucy choreography, boy and girl walk down am impressive, extravagant staircase. Tale as old as time.

According to Brooke, Alvarez was a last minute fill-in for a different dancer slated to star in the video. In fact, it sounds like he had two days to prepare but was totally up for the challenge. Brooke told Latina.com, "He had to rush into rehearsals learning the dance moves, measured for wardrobe, and so many other things that happened so quickly," adding, "He turned out to be so amazing, not just in the video, but also as a person."

One thing Brooke made sure to note was how respectful Alvarez was to her and her team.

He's so nice and, what I loved the most, was that he was so respectful. I knew I didn't want to do anything too crazy and he was respectful of that. He worked great with my other dancers, I'm really happy with how it all turned out.

Uh, me too. You guys, feast your eyes:

Alvarez seems to be having somewhat of a comeback moment after his split from Grande in 2016. Ari put him back on the public radar when she called him out in the opening lyrics to her hit track, "Thank U, Next."

He's the Ricky she's referencing when she sings the words: "Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match. / Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh."

In addition to the major lyrical shoutout, fans who follow both Alvarez and Grande on social media have pieced together he may be joining her on her impending tour. Photos of Alvarez hanging out at a "7 rings" launch party popped up on Instagram where Grande commented she'd "see him on tour."

All of this to say, pay attention, people. Not just any backup dancer survives a relationship and breakup with today's hottest pop star and starts starring in new music videos all at the same time.

I've got my eye on you, Ricky. Like, literally. This music video is awesome.