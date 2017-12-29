All The Celebrities In JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Video Make It A Real Family Affair

We're finally going to hear what JAY-Z has to say as his music video for "Family Feud" is out on TIDAL now. It truly is a family affair as the video features a number of celebrities. We already know it is the one record off of JAY-Z's new album, 4:44, to feature Beyonce, and we got a glimpse of this from the teaser that was released on Thursday. Now, we have a chance to find out all the celebrities in JAY-Z's "Family Feud" video. So, get your TIDAL login ready and grab some popcorn, because we're about to see who's been invited to the "Family Feud."

The almost eight-minute long video features some big names in Hollywood proving that JAY-Z and Oscar-Nominated director Ava DuVernay really pulled out all the stops for this one. Beyonce's Lemonade was a visual album opening up about the infidelity of JAY-Z, and this album seems to be his personal response to that. Even JAY-Z said in a New York Times interview that they "were using [their] art almost like a therapy session." The video for "Family Feud" opens with a series of scenes from the future documenting the importance of family over everything.

In 2444

The video starts out in the year 2444 where we see Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) who catches Thandie Newton (West World) in bed with Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight). It's basically like a who's who in Hollywood, and we've only just begun. The fight that breaks from this scene leads us to Oscar-nominated Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty) having a meeting with Irene Bedard aka Pocahontas and Omari Hardwick (Power).

You would think that would be enough star power needed to make a great video, but it keeps going. Hardwick's character then goes into the history of his family's legacy in the story. And here we go for more celebrities.

In 2148

We end up in a futuristic, planetarium-looking building with Golden Globe-nominated David Oyelowo (Selma). Oyelowo sees a "disturbance in the peace," which feels like a nod to Star Wars where there was a "disturbance in the force," but we've just got The Last Jedi on the brain. Hardwick's voice over continues to tell us that his "family has fought for the law."

In 2096

Now we see a battle see with warriors charging and aiming their weapons. This is a quick scene, but you'll get to see Storm Reid (A Wrinkle In Time) and Henry Sanders (Rocky Balboa).

In 2050