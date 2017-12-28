JAY-Z's "Family Feud" Music Video Features Beyonce & It Looks Intense

Roc Nation just dropped the first teaser for JAY-Z's upcoming music video, and it reveals that JAY-Z's "Family Feud" music video features Beyoncé! I'd like to thank not only God, but also Jesus for blessing us with this most precious gift. I haven't even seen it yet, but the fact that the teaser shows Beyoncé and JAY-Z in a confessional booth has me shook. The tweet, posted at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28, shows JAY-Z and Beyoncé serving looks in a church, as well as a couple kissing and then fighting. The song "Family Feud" is off of JAY-Z's 4:44 and is the only track featuring Queen Bey on the album.

At one point, Beyoncé stands at the podium where a priest stands during church (I don't go to church, please don't hold my lack of church vocab knowledge against me), and it's almost as if she's acknowledging the fact that she is my Lord and savior. Beyoncé and JAY-Z have a long history of creating amazing music videos together, so we can expect this video to be amazing. On top of that, 4:44 is largely about JAY-Z's infidelity, as is this song, so we can definitely expect the "Family Feud" music video to be intense as hell.

Roc Nation's tweet reveals the "Family Feud" music video will drop on Friday, Dec. 29 on TIDAL. If you canceled your free trial after listening to 4:44, it's time to create another fake email address so you can watch this video when it drops. (I'm sorry, JAY-Z.)

JAY-Z's "Family Feud" lyrics talk about his family, being a rich black man in America, and yes, he addresses the fact that she cheated on Beyoncé. Although the titular song "4:44" addresses his infidelity head-on, "Family Feud" still mentions it, among other apparent struggles in the rapper's life.

Some of the "Family Feud" lyrics go:

Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me. Let me alone, Becky. A man that don't take care his family can't be rich. I'll watch Godfather, I miss that whole sh*t. My consciousness was Michael's common sense. I missed the karma and that came as a consequence. N***** bustin' off through the curtains 'cause she hurtin'. Kay losin' the babies 'cause their future's uncertain. Nobody wins when the family feuds. We all screwed 'cause we never had the tools. I'm tryna fix you. I'm tryna get these n***** with no stripes to be official. Y'all think small, I think Biggie. Y'all whole pass is in danger, ten Mississippi. Al Sharpton in the mirror takin' selfies. How is him or Pill Cosby s'posed to help me? Old n***** never accepted me. New n***** is the reason I stopped drinkin' Dos Equis. We all lose when the family feuds. What's better than one billionaire? Two. I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got CÎROC. Y'all need to stop.

That line about The Godfather seems to be part of the inspiration behind the "Family Feud" music video. The whole teaser has a very Godfather vibe, so yeah, JAY-Z isn't messing around with this video. Blue Ivy makes an appearance in the beginning of the teaser, too! What a time to be alive.

JAY-Z's 4:44 is nominated for lots of Grammys this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year for "4:44," and Best Rap Album. For the first time since 1999, no white men have been nominated for Album of the Year, so this year's Grammys are going to be one for the history books. As for the "Family Feud" music video, Roc Nation didn't reveal what time the music video will drop on Dec. 29, so be on your toes, people!