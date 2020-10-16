Attention, party people! There's one party coming up that you will not want to miss. Actually, think of this more like the ultimate vibe session. Regardless, pencil Alicia Keys' virtual Keys Soulcare Lounge event into your calendar stat. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 9 p.m. ET, you'll be able to enter Keys' world of self-care and experience exactly what the artist means she says "soulcare" — completely for free. You can secure your spot for the event right now on KeysSoulcareLounge.com.

As a little preview of what you can expect, the Keys Soulcare Lounge will be an immersive experience designed to introduce you to the tenets of soulcare — body, mind, spirit, and community — all while allowing you to vibe to ALICIA, Key's new album, as she shares some particularly moving moments from her life.

Keys will also be joined by some very special guests — lightworkers, as she calls them — who've used their voices, talents, and presence to spread light and positivity in the world. Some of these guests include professional ballerina Misty Copeland, renowned poet Rupi Kaur, and the hilarious actor and comedian Rickey Thompson. Alongside Keys, these guests and more will open up to attendees with personal stories and engage in real conversation that'll foster an even greater sense of community — something integral to the Keys Soulcare, an entity of e.l.f. Beauty, experience.

"Soulcare is embracing our inner light, knowing that we are enough," Keys writes in a promotional video for the event. "It's caring for our whole selves — body, mind, and spirit. It's connecting with others so that together we can shine even brighter." Keys has already introduced fans to this concept through the recent launch of a series of articles on the Keys Soulcare website.

Even more, Keys plans to launch a line of products in the near future, and tuning into the Keys Soulcare Lounge could just give you a teeeeensy preview at what might be on the horizon. Remember to sign up now on KeysSoulcareLounge.com for what will certainly be a soulful event on Oct. 21.