Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys this year, you guys. The 38-year-old, 15-time winner showed up on The Late Late Show on Feb. 6 to ask two-time host James Cordon for some advice on crushing the gig. His response came by way of a pretty stellar parody of "Shallow," the hit Grammy-nominated song sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. ICYMI, Alicia Keys and James Corden's "Shallow" remix was legit amazing because 1) they swapped out the real lyrics for hilarious ones about Keys helming the show and 2) they sounded freaking amazing. Seriously, you need to hear this cover if you haven't already, because it's dope AF and totally on-point, and I promise it will get you hype for Grammys night.

Cordon kicked off the parody by grabbing the mic and singing: "Tell me something, Keys. I hear you’re set to host this year’s Grammys."

The "Empire State of Mind" singer, who was also on piano-playing duty, then sang back: "Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice."

"Com-fy shoes," Cordon replied. "After four hours you'll find yourself drinking cheap booze."

Funny stuff, right? They even threw in references to Keys' hit song "Girl on Fire," those infamous Grammy gift bags, and Cardi B's signature "okurrr."

Watch:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

The whole thing is pretty magical, isn't it? I mean, is it just me, or do these two actually sound amazing together?

Care to weigh in, B. Coops?

Meanwhile, I think it's pretty cool that Keys, an actual musician who's copped more than a dozen Grammys, has been tapped to MC the show. On Jan. 15, she opened up to ET about her thoughts on scoring the gig.

"This is my first time. I am thrilled!" she said. "It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night. I want to celebrate! I want to be the one that really just continues to reach out to the people that I love and admire, and just be able to create an amazing energy. So I'm loving it!"

Of course, when the interviewer inquired as to whether she was planning to ask any former Grammy hosts for advice, Keys had only this to say:

No, I don’t need any advice from them.

Guess she changed her mind! I mean, she even posted a selfie on Instagram from the show of herself with Cordon and guest Hailey Baldwin — who would later scarf down a forkful of pig flesh jelly:

So dope!

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Will we get a repeat performance of the Cordon-Keys "Shallow" remix? I know Jackson Maine would probably say that's a whole other bag or whatever, but I would totally be here for getting one last look at this duo, wouldn't you?