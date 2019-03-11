If there's one celebrity couple out there that's totally crushing it, it's Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. The newly-engaged pair are totally in love, and it feels like their engagement has been a long time coming. Like, a long time coming. Don't believe me? Well, Alex Rodriguez’s throwback Instagram of Jennifer Lopez proves that these two have actually been close to each other for years. Now, looking at how far they've come, it's pretty amazing.

First of all, let's backtrack to their recent engagement. The happy couple has been on vacation in the Bahamas, and announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts on Saturday, March 9. With a gorgeous shot of the two holding hands and showing off Lopez's engagement ring — which is reportedly worth a cool $1 million, no big deal — all signs pointed towards love in the air. These two have been hot and heavy for over two years, and show no signs of slowing down.

With thew news of their engagement, fans have been looking back at how perfect Lopez and Rodriguez are together. But perhaps no post is as perfect as Rodriguez's own Instagram from a few months back.

On Oct. 11, 2018, Rodriguez shared the world's greatest throwback post featuring a signed photo of Lopez. "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player," he captioned the photo on Instagram. It's adorable in and of itself, but considering the fact that Lopez and Rodriguez are now getting married, it's actually perfect. It's almost proof for every hard-core fan out there that there's a small chance you might end up marrying the huge celebrity who you have a crush on! You never know!

Of course, this isn't the only throwback photo of Lopez and Rodriguez before they were dating that's gotten attention. A photo of Lopez and Rodriguez, alongside with Lopez's then-husband, Marc Anthony, has now gone viral in the wake of the couple's engagement. According to Harper's Bazaar, the photo was taken at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York, in May 2005.

Harper's Bazaar also reported that the signed autograph Rodrizuez posted was from the 1990s, meaning that he's basically been manifesting this moment for nearly 30 years, and that's dedication. Obviously, J. Lo and A. Rod have more going for them than just an amazing history together and a cool couple name. The two often post videos and photos of themselves working out together, and have also been successfully co-parenting and blending their families. They appear to be extremely happy together.

Lopez shares two children with Anthony, Max and Emme, while Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The couple definitely make their families a priority, and don't let anything get in the way of a quality blended family selfie, which is everything.

Now, can someone please get me the information on Rodriguez's manifestation practices? Clearly, the dude is killing it, and I need to know how he managed to have it all. In all seriousness, congrats to the happy couple!