Valentine's Day is usually a time when you send flowers or give the gift of chocolate to someone special. This year, it's time to step away from the traditional romantic presents, because Aldi is coming through with one of the best gifts of all this Valentine's Day. (And, no, it's not diamonds either.) I'm talking about cheese. That's right. What's more romantic than cheese, you ask? Well, IMO, nothing. Aldi's heart-shaped cheese for Valentine's Day 2019 is coming to stores so soon. If you're thinking about make a dinner reservation, you may want to hold off until you see just how adorable these heart-shaped wheels of cheese really are.

Aldi is gearing up to roll out several varieties of heart-shaped cheeses to celebrate Valentine's Day. According to Aldi, the assortment includes the Happy Farms Preferred Mature Cheddar Classic English Cheese and Happy Farms Preferred Wensleydale with Raspberries and White Chocolate. Both types of cheese are shaped like hearts, come wrapped in a red wax coating, and feature *the prettiest* pink and red labels.

There are two additional flavors included in Aldi's cheese assortment for Valentine's Day. Although they aren't shaped like hearts, the Happy Farms Preferred Wensleydale with Cranberries and Happy Farms Preferred Creamy Cinnamon Cheese with Raisins and Diced Apple also deserve some love. Basically, this is going to take your charcuterie board game to the next level.

The love-filled holiday takes place on Thursday, Feb. 14, but the cheese will be available for purchase exclusively in Aldi stores starting on Wednesday, Jan. 30, according to the grocery store chain. So, it won't be too much longer before you enjoy a creamy slice of heart-shaped cheese, even if it's not Valentine's Day yet. Aldi plans to sell each individual heart-shaped cheese package starting at $3.99. Once the cheese is available, you can check to see if it is in stock at your local Aldi store by visiting the grocery chain's website and viewing the weekly ad. (Fun fact: There are more than 1,800 Aldi locations in the U.S.)

Aldi is no stranger to celebrating the holidays with cheese. In November 2018, the grocery store chain released a cheese advent calendar. During the 24 days leading up to Christmas, you could open up a new square and pop out a delicious bite of cheese including Jarlsberg, Applewood, Ilchester Mature Cheddar, Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese, and Ilchester Wensleydale with cranberries. Yum. I know the Valentine's Day offering isn't quite as elaborate as an advent calendar, but I don't think there is ever a bad time to eat cheese. Sadly, I missed out on the cheese advent calendar during the holiday season. You can be sure that there's no way I'll skip buying these adorable heart-shaped cheeses for Valentine's Day, though.

Cheese makes the world a better place. I personally feel like there is no better way to spend Valentine's Day that surrounded by a totally Instaworthy charcuterie board filled with meats, olives, crackers, fruits, and, of course, Aldi's heart-shaped cheeses. Think about it. You don't have to dress up for a fancy dinner or gawk at your bill at the end of the night. Here's to staying in, watching Netflix, and snacking on Aldi's heart-shaped cheese this Valentine's Day.