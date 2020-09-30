You can actually go to hell and back this fall. That's because, in Hell, Michigan, a spooky good time awaits... if you're lucky enough to snag it. This town is home to Airbnb's "Mayor of Hell" listing, a tiny house that's pretty much a paradise for lovers of ghosts and goblins. And although you may be quick to assume that a town with underworld ties is loaded with tricks, staying at this spot will be quite the treat.

How might you score a stay at this spot, you may be asking? John Colone — the Airbnb host and current self-proclaimed mayor — is allowing guests to book a night's stay in Hell on three separate dates this fall. The nights that will be available are Oct. 18, 21, and 24. Guests will pay a total of $31 to experience a room in the tiny house and its surroundings, not including any additional taxes and service fees. There are a few catches: It's a one-night maximum stay, and the dates aren't available to book until Oct. 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST.

You'll probably want to set a reminder on your phone so you can go to the Airbnb website on time. While you're waiting for the listing to go live, you can peruse the details of your potential stay and see what spooktacular times you might be getting yourself into.

You may notice that there's a fire pit you can sit next to with your BFF at night, and tell ghost stories around. If you're always on the hunt for cool and unique amenities in your accommodations, you may easily spot the details on the outdoor movie theater and instantly text your best friend a message like, "Should we watch Twitches or A Quiet Place," too.

This stay is jam-packed with amenities — including a queen-sized bed and a multitude of decor that's shaped like skulls. According to the official press releasing on the "Mayor of Hell" listing, you can also expect to find lots of local pumpkins waiting to be turned into jack-'o-lanterns if you snag the exclusive experience to walk through the gates of Hell.

Colone notes in the listing that his cleaning procedures are up to par amid the coronavirus pandemic. The house will be cleaned prior to every guest's arrival in accordance with Airbnb's Enhanced Cleaning Protocol. Colone has also taken the Pure Michigan Pledge himself, according to the press release, which is a personal commitment to proper social distancing, disinfecting, and the safety protocols put in place in response to COVID-19.

When it comes to experiences outside of the "mayor's house," there's so much you can do, from grabbing a bite at the Hell Hole Diner, to putting around the themed mini-golf course nearby. The press release notes you can also enjoy a ton of hiking trails if you're looking to see some fall foliage, and take a walk near the Locks of Love Bridge.

It all begins with going to Airbnb with a bit of a travel budget and a ton of Halloween spirit. It wouldn't be right to explore Hell without a true love for spooky good times.