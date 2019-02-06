Once the sun enters Pisces, the world takes on a sheen of magic, fantasy, and all things enchanting. Your sensitivities are opened, colors seem brighter, and you can't help but feel compassion for everyone around you. When it begins on Feb. 18, it's time to take the advice you should follow during Pisces season 2019, according to your zodiac sign, because you should always get the most out of what this mutable water sign has to show you.

Have you ever met a Pisces before? Isn't it as though they always have one foot in a dreamworld and one foot in reality? That's because they're ruled by Neptune, planet of illusions, fantasies, and rose-colored glasses. While this is an undeniably beautiful thing, not all fantasies are easy to believe in. Speaking as someone who has a Pisces moon, this zodiac sign has the power to make you see beyond the confines of the material world. However, it can also leave you feeling irrational or overly emotional. Keep this in mind during Pisces season, because the bright side of it all is that your imagination will be overflowing with brilliance, your heart will be speaking incredibly loudly, and there is so much insight to be gleaned. Just make sure that you take time to center yourself. Otherwise, it's easy to float away.

Aries

Try to let go of your material concerns, the need to please, and your ego. Right now, you're meant to dive deep within yourself and listen to the whispers of your heart. Meditate, cleanse yourself, journal, and realign your spiritual concerns. Treat yourself to some well deserved solitude.

Taurus

Discover what it means to be a leader. Gather with likeminded people, become part of a community, and think about how you can make the world a better place. Now's the time to spread the wealth through social activities and learn from others. Dedicate yourself to a worthy cause.

Gemini

It's time for you to start seriously focusing on your overall goals. Think about everything you've always wanted to accomplish but never felt like you had the time to do so. Cut out all the distractions. Make a concrete move that brings you closer to achieving your success. Don't worry about failing.

Cancer

Your reality and day-to-day life may be leaving you feeling bored or unstimulated. Do something drastically different than what you usually do. It's time to travel, take up a new hobby, spend time with new people, and create amazing memories. No matter what, learn something new.

Leo

Embrace your sexuality. There's nothing wrong with the desire that you feel. You're being called to discover a deeper intimacy with yourself and possibly even with others. It may also be time to settle any lingering debts that are holding you back or possibly even let go of the past and charge forward.

Virgo

Be honest with yourself and allow someone important to you to honest with you in return. This is the time where you should be focusing on and nurturing your one-on-one relationships. No one knows what happens between two people besides the people who are involved. Remember that.

Libra

All you need to remember right now is this: One thing at a time. It's time for you to conquer the mountain of things you may be procrastinating on. Organize a mess, tackle your to-do list, and focus on your overall well-being. It may seem like a lot right now, but you won't regret it.

Scorpio

It's time for you to focus on the purest form of joy. Think back on what it felt like to be a child and how easy it was for you to imagine a better world. Unlock a deeper sense of creativity, take time to play and have fun, and watch how it helps you live in the present moment. Do what it takes to be happy.

Sagittarius

You owe to yourself to spend time at home, cozying up with some good rest and quality time with family and friends. There's no need to be rushing around all the time. Life begins at home, so don't forget to take care of the most important place in the world. Redesign, refocus, and recenter.

Capricorn

You're learning at a rapid rate, so teach yourself all that you can. You can retain so much information right now, so it's a great time to dedicate yourself to a form of study. Form better habits, realign your truth, and express yourself freely. Feel gratified by the beautiful conversations you'll have.

Aquarius

Make money and acquire the possessions you so need and desire. Take a look at your financial problems and habits, then formulate a plan to get the security you need. Believe that money and prosperity flows freely toward you. Form a more appreciative outlook on money that's full of gratitude.

Pisces

Focus on your confidence, self-acceptance, and most importantly, self-love. Revel in how lucky you are to be you. You are not perfect, but you've survived and grown in spite of your flaws. Thank yourself for that. Don't punish yourself. Give yourself room to continue to grow and expand.