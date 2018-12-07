It's been a long, trying, and rewarding year. Even though you've been through a lot, don't you dare give up just yet. Are you ready to let go of the past and make 2019 your most successful year so far? The advice you should follow during Capricorn season 2018 will guide you in the right direction. It's time take a look back on everything you've survived and keep moving forward.

The sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21 and leaves it behind on Jan. 20. While we're in the midst of the 10th sign in the zodiac wheel, we're equally as introspective as we are energized and prepared to take action. Capricorn is one of the most karmic signs of all, and based on how hard you've been working and how intensely you've been focusing, you'll see the results of your efforts. This cosmic period of time is about learning from the choices you've made so that you can make better choices in the future to come. You have so much power to manifest the intentions you set during Capricorn season, because this cardinal earth sign is disciplined, diligent, and never settles for less. Don't you dare go on spreading the rumor that Capricorn is boring and afraid of breaking the rules. In fact, Capricorn will break the rules, so long as it means something.

Aries

Think about your career: Where is it going? Are you on the right career path? Do you feel fulfilled by your career? Are you working toward your goals? It's time to create a game plan for how you're going to make sh*t happen and settle for nothing less than making your dreams reality.

Taurus

It's time to allow the spark of adventure to take over your heart. Are you taking the opportunity to explore and experience this wondrous world? Are you learning all there is to learn and expanding your mind? Are you living life to the fullest? If not, now's the time to remedy this.

Gemini

It's time to dig deep into the most intimate parts of who you are. Share yourself with someone who deserves it, let yourself be vulnerable to love, and allow your freak flag to fly. Your sexiest time of the year is here, and it's time to learn how to let your inhibitions down in the best way.

Cancer

There's no better time than now to forge genuine partnerships that are mutually beneficial and marked by respect. Let go of ties to people who don't have your best interest at heart and settle for nothing less than pure loyalty. Whether it be love, friendship, or business-related, rethink it all.

Leo

It's time to concoct a solution to all your stagnant anxieties. Think of ways in which you can work harder and take better care of your mind and body. Perhaps this means becoming more organized and responsible. Maybe this means reprioritizing your commitments and schedule.

Virgo

It's time to tap into your creative source and get to know your inner-child again. What brings you the purest joy? It doesn't have to have a "productive" result or fit within societal expectations. This time is for you to have fun, whatever that may mean. It's up to you to decide what joy is.

Libra

This is the time of the year where you're encouraged to be a homebody and recharge. Redesign and reorganize your space. Let down your guard with the people you trust most. Get to know your roots once again. You have every reason to calm down and find peace in your personal space.

Scorpio

You're chatty around this time of year, so it's time to refine your voice, tap into your truth, and express yourself clearly. Don't be afraid of speaking up, engaging in thought-provoking conversations, and listening in return. You're brainstorming with great ideas, so don't ignore them.

Sagittarius

What's your relationship with money like? Are you making as much as you'd like to be? Are you feeling stable and comfortable in your surroundings? It's hard to reach success when your foundation in life is rocky, so focus on how you can create a source of security from which you thrive.

Capricorn

Take a look at the person you've become over the past year. You've been through so much, learned so much, and there's no way you're the same as you were before. It's time to make changes that reflect the person you are now. Don't be afraid of transformation. You are ready to shed your skin.

Aquarius

It's time to tap into your unconscious and get back in touch with your spirituality. Listen to what your intuition is telling you. This is a powerful time for manifestation, so make sure you're sending all the right energy into the universe and attracting abundance and happiness into your life.

Pisces

Take a look at your community: Are you feeling stimulated by others? Are your people inspiring you? When was the last time you got to know someone new? Now's the time to get back in touch with your social butterfly and think about how you can help others and be helped in return.