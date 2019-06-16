If someone says that full moons are made of pure magic and positivity, they're not telling the whole story. It's at this point in the lunar cycle where you're made aware of the truth that lies beneath the surface, and oftentimes, that truth is difficult to reckon with. On June 17 at 4:31 a.m. EST, you should take this advice to follow on the full moon in Sagittarius 2019, because it can make a world of a difference. By understanding what the cosmos are putting you through, you'll have all the tools to make the most out of it.

Remember, full moons are a moment of culmination and completion. Perhaps this completion takes the form of something coming to an end. Maybe it looks more like a revelation that changes your perspective of everything. Sometimes, a full moon even leaves you with a reward for all your hard work. Regardless of the direction this full moon takes you, it's all meant to leave you with another tool in your emotional arsenal.

Taking place in spontaneous, hilarious, and free-spirited Sagittarius, this full moon wants to fill you up like a balloon and make everything in your life "bigger." Forming a conjunction with romanticizing Jupiter, this full moon will amplify your feelings, making you more than aware of what needs changing in your life. However, this full moon will also form a strange and bewildering square with dreamy Neptune. While this aspect might leave you feeling overly sensitive or confused about what you're feeling, it will inevitably motivate you to search for deeper spiritual meaning.

Aries

Remove your focus from the minute details and consider the bigger picture. Remember, there are dozens of tiny threads running through a tapestry. Search for greater meaning in your life and acknowledge the abundance and truth that surrounds you. Indulge in your opportunities.

Taurus

You're ready for the next chapter of life but you can't bring everything with you. Some things must be sacrificed, so let go of what no longer serves you. Saying goodbye can feel terrifying and impossible. Trust in the free and weightless feeling that comes next. Anything is possible.

Gemini

The truth about your one-on-one relationships is coming to light. If the relationship is growing stronger, it may be time to take things to the next level of trust. If it looks like it's not going anywhere, it may be time to cut yourself loose and invite more positive partnerships into your life.

Cancer

It's time to consider a lifestyle change. How can you become more efficient, organized, and productive? It's time to rearrange your priorities and revamp your daily routine. You have the power to introduce more beneficial patterns into your life and it begins now.

Leo

Come to terms with a deeper perspective of your joy. Indulge in romance, art, creativity, and allow your inner child to call the shots. Try not to take life too seriously and let your heart lead the way. If you're not enjoying your life, what is all that hard work meant for? Treat yourself.

Virgo

It's time to take care of issues on the home front. How can you strengthen the bond between you and your family? How can you make your home a safer and cozier environment? It's time to take a break from the hustle and bustle to focus on where your heart sleeps every night.

Libra

Remedy communication issues that have been hindering you from getting your point across and understanding someone else's. Practice integrity, honesty, and empathy when you express yourself. Simplify your schedule right now and focus on what needs to get done ASAP.

Scorpio

Your relationship with making and spending money is being called into question. How can you spend your money in a more meaningful way? How can you make more money? How can you remove your ego from the amount of money you're making? You know the answer in your heart.

Sagittarius

You're becoming more emotionally connected to yourself, so honor and acknowledge whatever you're feeling. Remember that confidence is not without fear. Confidence is to be yourself, regardless of the fear it comes with. Project energy that is honest and true to yourself wherever you go.

Capricorn

Get in touch with your own little world. There are some things nobody knows about you, so take time to reflect and acknowledge your personal feelings. This is a powerful time to heal deep wounds as well as become more comfortable with being alone. Try meditation and journaling.

Aquarius

How can you help and be helped by others? Reach a deeper sense of community by reaching out to likeminded individuals and being of service. It may be time to let go of a group of people who hold you back. Connect with people who understand and inspire you. Socialize with meaning.

Pisces

Step into the limelight because the world wants to see you in all your glory. A revelation about your career may be in store and it might be time to take a different path or take it to the next level. Your dreams can be made a reality. Recognize where you are in your journey and keep moving.