No matter how overwhelmed you might be by what's currently on your plate, a new moon is a chance for a fresh start. It's when the seedlings of a beautiful new idea begin to sprout. It's an opportunity to set an intention that grows and grows until it reaches a point of fruition. If you're ready to forgive yourself for your past and take a step forward, then remember this advice to follow during the new moon in Taurus 2019, according to your zodiac sign. Be sure to follow the advice for both your sun and rising sign, depending on which you resonate with most.

Personally, the lunar cycle provides me with so much spiritual ease. I know that when nothing is moving forward, there's always another full moon that will bring me revelation and growth. I know that when everything has gotten out of control, a new moon is always around the corner, ready to clean the slate. On May 4, 6:45 p.m. EST, a new moon in Taurus is your chance to lay down the groundwork for another beginning. Remember, whatever you start on the new moon will reach a sense of completion by the time of the corresponding full moon, which will take place around six months later.

Since Taurus is a fixed sign known for its grounding, stabilizing, and salt-of-the earth qualities, this is a beautiful new moon to begin building something brick-by-brick. Remember that slow and steady wins the race. As it forms a trine with hardworking Saturn and transformational Pluto, there's no telling what you'll be able to accomplish in the long run. As it forms a sextile with fantastical Neptune, you'll see the magic in the process.

Aries

What do you need in order to feel both bolstered and secured in your world? Is it more money? Is it a sense of stability in your physical surroundings? Think about whether you need more or less. Cut out what isn't necessary. Save your money accordingly. Come up with a plan to ensure financial freedom.

Taurus

Don't be imprisoned by an identity no longer relevant to you. Break free from the person you've been and give yourself permission to grow into the person you're becoming. Who are you? Who are you really? It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks. It matters what you think. Project that energy into the universe.

Gemini

Constant movement, action, and stress can inhibit your intuition. It's important you give your inner-voice the space to speak to you. Find a moment for solitude and use it to meditate, write, or dream. Let messages from your subconscious float into your mind. Don't overthink things. Let your spirit come alive.

Cancer

There is so much power in numbers. Whatever you're trying to accomplish and learn can only be enhanced by connecting with others. Spend time with your friends or community. Stay open-minded about meeting new people. What kinds of people do you truly want to be with? To create something beautiful with?

Leo

What do you want to accomplish on a grand scale? Do you dream of seeing your name in lights? Is there an award or a promotion you've been eyeing? It's time to start thinking seriously about going after what you want. Don't be afraid of taking up space and putting yourself out there. There's no time to hide in shadows.

Virgo

Doing the same things the same way everyday provides no room for growth. It's time for you to break free from your routine and your inhibiting belief systems to try something new. Maybe it's time to travel or start studying a new subject. Maybe it's time to simply become more spontaneous and open to new experiences.

Libra

You're on the verge of enduring a major transformation, so be brave enough to go through with it. Transformation entails both the ending of something and the beginning of something. Let go of the past so that you can move forward. If times are tough, don't give up. Push through the darkness until you reach the light.

Scorpio

How are your partnerships doing? Are you open to connection and trust? Is your partner there for you the way you are, and vice versa? This is about more than just a love partnership. This is about friendship, business agreements, and any one-on-one relationship. Focus on having connections with others that are full of loyalty and care.

Sagittarius

Remember that every grand idea of large-scale project is accomplished overtime. Don't get overwhelmed by what lies ahead of you. Focus on one thing at a time. Come up with a plan to organize your mess, detox your mind or body, and become more serious about your current projects. Fight procrastination with a new regimen.

Capricorn

Life is all about balance. Even though everyone says it's important to work hard, it's just as important to laugh and have a good time. Allow yourself to experience joy the way you did as a kid, when you weren't worried about whether it was productive or not. Dive into creative expression or do something that simply makes you smile.

Aquarius

It's important to remember and nurture your roots. Spend time with your family (whoever your family may be) and rejuvenate in your own personal space. Maybe it's time to repair ties with family members. Perhaps it's time to move into a more comfortable home environment. Your soul needs to return home.

Pisces

You're in need of intellectual stimulation, so share your ideas in an honest, communicative way. It's time to refine the way you use your voice and express your genius. Think about how you can learn more, revamp your daily activities, and become more efficient with your time. You're so much smarter than you know.