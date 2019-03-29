The first step is always the hardest step to take, isn't it? Beginning a project is no easy feat, as you have to get over your fear of failure. However, once you finally decide to take that risk, everything else tends to fall into place. The new moon is the symbolic start of something new. On April 5 at 4:50 a.m. ET, you'll have the power to let go of your past and let the spark of an idea take the wheel. If you want some guidance, the advice you should follow during the new moon in Aries 2019, according to your zodiac sign, will help you go forth with all the courage in the world.

This new moon has some major obstacles in its way, which means that it will be just as challenging as it will be rewarding. It all depends on the choices you make in the face of adversity. The moon will form a square to karmic and restricting Saturn, which infringes upon emotional connection, but allows you to face unhealthy habits and decisions head on. It will also form a square to cold and secretive Pluto, meaning that your darkest and most personal feelings will come to light. This can be immensely transformative or destructive, depending on how you deal with it. Luckily, hope is still coloring this new moon with positive light, as it forms a trine with optimistic and expansive Jupiter. Trust where the universe is leading you.

Aries

Take time to honor who you've been and give credence to the person you're becoming. Love yourself wholeheartedly and give yourself the space to spread your wings. Make a decision that reflects what you need right now, at this important junction in your life.

Taurus

You deserve a moment of solitude and self-awareness. Dig deep into your soul and get to the bottom of what your spirit needs. Your intuition has all the answers. Take time to write in your journal or meditate. Cut out the white noise and listen to your inner voice.

Gemini

Your loneliness can be remedied by connecting with like-minded and loving individuals. Join forces with the rest of humanity and make a difference. Reach out to talk to someone new. You have so much to learn from others, and others want to learn from you, too.

Cancer

The world is noticing how much of a superstar you are, so don't hide in the shadows. Allow yourself to be seen in all your greatness. Don't be afraid of public attention. Take a risk that puts you out there. It's scary to have all eyes on you, but it's also so invigorating. You deserve it.

Leo

You're on the verge of an amazing new journey that involves cultural enrichment and memory making. Think about devoting yourself to a new form of study or higher learning. Start planning a trip around the world or a new endeavor that takes you out of your comfort zone.

Virgo

It's time for you to tie off the loose ends of a chapter in your life. Start over without any debts holding you back or words left unsaid. Unburden yourself with the past so that you can have a clean slate for the future. Saying goodbye is bittersweet, but saying hello is exhilarating.

Libra

A successful partnership requires cooperation, communication, and empathy. Work on all of these qualities in yourself so that you can be a caring partner. Expect these qualities in return. Don't lose yourself in a partnership that is disloyal, that drains you and makes you feel inadequate.

Scorpio

So many of your problems can be solved by creating goals that involve a step-by-step process. Take time to organize the mess in your life, create a healthy regimen, and use concrete action to alleviate your pain. Remember, it all comes down to doing one thing at a time.

Sagittarius

If you believe that the world is all stress and suffering, remember that the world is also a playground that you're meant to enjoy. Grab onto your creative instinct and express yourself. If it makes you happy, it's worth doing. If it brings out the best in you, never doubt it.

Capricorn

You're beginning a new chapter that involves your home and family. Nurture your relationships with the people you love more than anyone in the world. Make your place of residence somewhere that makes you feel comfortable and rested. Take care of your emotional foundation in life.

Aquarius

It's time for you to engage in stimulating conversations that exchange not just information, but the truth. Use your mind to connect with others, learn new things, and tackle complex puzzles in your life. Make a point to refurbish your daily routine. Get things done in an efficient way.

Pisces

What do you need in order to feel more financially secure and independent? It may be time to create a financial plan, work harder, and spend more wisely. It may also be time to finally purchase the item you've been dreaming of because you deserve it.