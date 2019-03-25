Life is a series of decisions, isn't it? An idea sparks your imagination, and you take one step forward. Doubt sets in, and you take one step backward. Eventually, a project is either completed or abandoned, and the lunar cycle reflects this constant ebb and flow of life. No matter how complicated or overwhelming it all may get, you always have the opportunity to start fresh and lay out new groundwork. Your new moon in Aries 2019 horoscope captures that sentiment beautifully.

Taking place on Apr. 5, this new moon jumpstarts a brand new chapter. Don't tell anyone I told you this, but I don't think a new year really begins on the first day of January. I believe it begins once the sun enters Aries, and for a very good reason. Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel. It embodies the most basic essence of your identity, all the way down to the bone. Aries is all about who you believe yourself to be and how you project yourself. Aries cuts out all the nonsense and asks you to trust your first instinct. Have you ever wondered why spring begins when the sun enters Aries? Because Aries plants the first seed within you. When the new moon in Aries takes place, allow that seed to grow however it needs to.

Aries

You are beginning to understand who you're finally becoming. You've been through so much and grown along the way. Now, it's time to make a change that reflects the person you are now. Your identity and sense of self is evolving into something bigger than ever before.

Taurus

You are receiving stimulating and enlightening information from your intuition. It doesn't matter what anyone says or how anything may seem. Deep in your heart, you know the truth about your situation. Trust that truth. Give yourself time to unpack it.

Gemini

You are being inspired by the people you spend time with and fueled by the desire to make the world a better place. Surround yourself with friends who empower you and push you. Be the friend that sets aside their ego for the sake of love. You have so much to give.

Cancer

You're coming to terms with a new beginning in your career and your level of success. It's time for to commit to a new path and force yourself to go after your dreams, even if it's difficult. Demand the recognition you deserve. Risk failure for the sake of winning.

Leo

You're realizing that the world is so much bigger than you thought before. You're seeing that your soul is so much bigger than you thought before. Take a risk and open your mind. Your beliefs are here to be changed and expanded. Don't imprison yourself.

Virgo

You're tying off the loose ends of a situation in your life. You're paying off a debt or saying goodbye. There is intensity and hardship at this time, but it's all enfolding so that you can have a bright new start once it's over. Trust that there's light at the end of darkness.

Libra

You're beginning to understand a new meaning of partnership. It requires kindness, compromise, and mutual respect. A partnership should inspire you and bolster you. Commit to a person who's there for you. Think about letting go of someone who is not.

Scorpio

So many of the problems in life can be solved by reorganizing. Remember that even the most overwhelming tasks can be tackled one step at a time. Create a to-do list. Commit to a new regime. Your mental, physical, and spiritual health requires some routine.

Sagittarius

You were put on this Earth to enjoy yourself, did you know that? At the end of your life, all you remember are the good times you had. Focus on those good times. Give yourself permission to express yourself and create freely. Joy surrounds you, so remember to partake in it.

Capricorn

No matter how much ambition and success means to you, rest is a necessity. You can't have a well-rounded life without a firm understanding of what "home" means to you. Return to the nest and rejuvenate. Rethink what you require in order to feel safe.

Aquarius

There is so much gratification in learning; in exchanging information through a stimulating conversation. Give yourself permission to speak your truth and own your intelligence. You're capable of so much, especially if you remain open to knowledge.

Pisces

It's time for you to build the life you've always wanted to have. Whether that requires more money or a firmer sense of stability, it's time to acknowledge what you need. What is your idea of luxury? What is your idea of financial freedom? Commit to whatever you need.