So, do you want the good news first or the bad news? Let's start with good news: Mercury retrograde comes to an end this week. On Mar. 28, Mercury's trip through the past will reach a conclusion, and you can finally put the confusion, stress, and anxiety of the most irritating retrograde of all behind you. Now that Mercury retrograde is almost over, you can officially start taking action, making commitments, and getting everything in working order. However, as of March 25, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo. If you've got your sun or rising in any of the following, it's probably going to be weird for you.

Now, time for the bad news. Just because Mercury retrograde is coming to an end this week doesn't mean that you're totally in the clear of its hazy and harrowing experience. In fact, Mercury retrograde will get even worse before it gets better, because Mercury will be conjunct illusive and sensitive Neptune on Mar. 24, turning up its overall weirdness. If you thought this retrograde was bad before, wait until you see how strange it's going to get this week. And, as you probably already know, you'll still have to deal with Mercury's post-retrograde shadow until Apr. 16. While the post-retrograde shadow is not usually as difficult as the retrograde itself, it's still a trying time.

Taurus: You're Feeling Super Sensitive To Negative Energy

At the moment, you're tuned into spirituality more than reality. The sun is in your 12th house of the subconscious and you'd much rather be resting and rejuvenating than participating in the rat race. Competition, egotism, and demanding efforts are draining to you right now. You might feel like you're falling behind or that you're too sensitive, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. When you're constantly running without stopping to reflect, you lose sight of what's important.

Even though you may be feeling introverted, Venus has entered your 11th house of friends, opening you up to deep connections and social circles that bring out the best in you. Strive for relationships that have meaning.

Gemini: You May Be Feeling Unsure Of Your Path Right Now

Don't worry, Gemini. This is the last week of Mercury retrograde. Since Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde really screws with your mindset, efficiency, and overall togetherness. This transit has been rearranging things in your 10th house of career, which could affect your job situation, public standing, and reputation. Things may feel uncertain right now. You might even be faced with a problem from your past. Whatever it is, you're meant to get through this so that you can eventually get on the right track. Learn from your mistakes and remain calm.

Now that Venus is in your 10th house, your image will experience a loving boost this week. Trust that there's a higher purpose for all of this confusion.

Virgo: You're Probably Feeling Confused About A Relationship

You may feel like a close relationship is on the rocks right now because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your seventh house of partnerships. As you already know, Mercury is your ruling planet, which means that you're double affected by its retrograde. You may feel like your relationships are rife with miscommunication and misunderstanding. You might feel like you're not on the same page, or that someone's feelings have changed. Don't take too much stock in this, as there's a strong change everything will work itself out. This is your chance to learn how to communicate more affectively and honestly.

Now that Venus is in your seventh house, your relationship will experience an added dose of love and appeal. Let it help you through your issues. Choose compassion over combat.