Ah, the dreaded "worst week" list. Did you know that when your zodiac sign makes the cut, it's really not that big of a deal? All it means is that the cosmos are affecting you in a pressurized, motivating way, and chances are, you'll be better for it in the long run. Keep this in mind when I say that as of March 18, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo. If you've got your rising sign or sun sign in any of the following, you'll feel the strange effects.

If you've been feeling stressed out, disorganized, or lethargic, it's no wonder. Mercury retrograde has been inducing some serious confusion throughout the cosmos and you've still got a couple of more weeks until it comes to an end. This retrograde is particular debilitating due to the fact that it takes place in Pisces, which is one of the last zodiac signs that brainy, logical, and detail-oriented Mercury prefers to be in. Instead, Pisces is dreamy, artistic, spiritual, and, you guessed it — super emotional. Have you been feeling as sensitive as I have?

Luckily, there's a cosmic shift in the works this week because on Mar. 20, the sun enters Aries, the first sign in the zodiac wheel. This fire sign is all about passion, getting a head start, conquering the unconquerable, and not taking "no" for an answer.

Taurus: You're Probably In Need Of Solitude And Rest

The sun has entered your 12th house of spirituality, and even though this house is made of magic, intuition, and greater psychic awareness, none of that comes easy. This house is also known as the house of self-undoing, because it's concerned with all that remains unseen. You might find it harder to express yourself or decipher what is fact and what is fiction. Allow yourself time for solitude and introspection to harness the power of this house gracefully.

Mercury retrograde continues to affect your 11th house of friends, which might create drama, confusion, and miscommunication in your community. Let this teach you how to be a better friend and how to choose better friends in return.

Gemini: You Might Be Feeling Disorganized Or Insecure

You're deeply affected by Mercury retrograde, as you probably already know and have been experiencing over the past couple of weeks. This is your ruling planet, and when it's enduring apparent retrograde motion, you tend to have less access to your usual talents, skills, and comforts. This time around, the retrograde is affecting your 10th house of reputation, which can create disturbances and inconveniences at work as well as give you an all around insecurity with the way your work is being received and recognized.

However, you're starting to make more connections and network in a more meaningful way now that the sun has entered your 11th house of friends. Prepare for some social excitement.

Virgo: You Could Be Feeling Anxious And Emotional

You know the drill. When Mercury retrograde is in the cards, you've been dealt a difficult hand. Mercury is your ruling planet and when it's not functioning the way it normally does, you tend to feel all out of sorts. This time, the retrograde affects your seventh house of partnerships, which increases the odds of conflict, uncomfortable conversations, and miscommunication. Don't make any permanent decisions regarding your relationships just yet. Let things sit for a while before doing anything rash.

You're also entering a seriously transformative and intense chapter because the sun is now in your eighth house of death and rebirth. You're coming to terms with an ending and embracing a new beginning.